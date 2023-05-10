At the Limestone County Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, May 9, the vote for a new extracurricular transportation plan failed due to a lack of majority vote.
Dr. Belinda Maples and Henry Fudge were absent from the meeting, so any vote needed four of the attending members to pass. The vote was 3-2, with Ronald Christ and Greta Kilgore voting against the item.
The Extracurricular Transportation Plan was proposed with an estimated cost of $800,000 from the General Fund. The money would go to incentivize coaches to get their CDLs and for bus drivers to drive for the field trips.
Kilgore noted the plan that was proposed had improved from the original plan. But, she pushed back in the meeting saying she did not think it could be sustained among other concerns about the amount of hours coaches or drivers might be working.
“I expect this plan, at some point, to become a financial burden on the system,” she said. “I’m still so uncomfortable with this proposal as it stands.”
In the Dec. 13, 2022, board meeting, due to low compliance and a state recommendation, superintendent Randy Shearouse introduced the idea of revisiting a 2019 procedure to implement a requirement for coaches to obtain their CDLs.
Rusty Bates, athletic director for Limestone County, said no one could really enforce it at the time. He said that in the past, students have driven themselves and their friends to extracurricular activities, or parents have had to drive them.
“I personally don’t feel like that’s safe,” he said. “And the state does not like that as well, because that’s not a safety measure for students.”
Bates previously told The News Courier before that the buses are one of the safest forms of transportation and said he stands by that today. He addressed the concerns about the funding for the plan, as well, and said they carefully reviewed the budgets to come up with this proposal. The News Courier is following up on the plan and will have more information.
Another vote held at the end of the meeting was for the 2023-2028 Strategic Plan. It did pass with all attending members voting in favor of the plan. The News Courier will have a detailed report on the plan, which board members held a retreat to discuss at the end of April.
In the superintendent’s report, Shearouse recognized multiple student and teacher achievements. The News Courier has reported on many of these achievements and has linked to their stories online.
Recognition of Students
- 2023 LCS High School Scholars’ Bowl Competition team winner, high scorer, and advisor
- All-State Band members
- Alabama Music Educators Association Young Composers Competition finalist
- Ardmore Environmental team
- 2023 Alabama SkillsUSA Champion medalists
- Region 8 winners of the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Award
- West Limestone theatre group
- ACT 30+ Club members
Recognition of Employees
- National Board Certified Teachers
- 2022-2023 Limestone LEAD Program participants
The Board approved the following items in the consent agenda. This is a shortened list for print — a full list can be found online at enewscourier.com.
- Approval of Minutes for the April 11 Board Work Session, April 11 Board Meeting, April 28 Board Retreat Minutes, and the April 29 Board Retreat.
Overnight Trips
Career Technical Center
- JROTC Cadets to travel to Columbiana, Ala., on June 2-5, 2023, for Cadet Leadership Challenge
East Limestone High School
- Volleyball team to travel to Sevierville, Tenn., on Sept. 7-10, 2023, for Rocky Top Classic
Elkmont High School
- Beta Club members to travel to Louisville, Ky., on June 17-20, 2023, for National Beta Convention
Tanner Elementary School
- Students to travel to Washington, DC on May 20-22, 2023, to tour the Nation’s Capitol
Tanner High School
- Band to travel to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., on March 14-17, 2024, for workshop
Approval to Bid
Career Technical Center
- Middle Grades Career and Technical Education Expansion Kit with Consumable Supplies
Child Nutrition Program
- Preventative Maintenance and Repair Services for CNP Equipment
Acceptance of Bid
Maintenance Department
- Brightcoat to Sand and Refinish Floors at East Limestone Middle School at a Cost of $67,340.00 (Funding Source: General Fund)
School Agreements and Other Items
Tanner Elementary School
- Contract with Kids First Education to Work with Tanner Elementary School Instructional Leadersand Teachers from July 12-14, 2023, for MTSS Supports, RTI Rails, SEL, Coaching, andTeam Building at a Cost of $2,750 to be Paid from Title I Funds
Districtwide Agreements and Other Items
- Agreement with Sunbelt Staffing, LLC for Registered Behavior Therapist (RBT) Services at a Not-to-Exceed Cost of $5,000.00 for June 1-30, 2023
- Contract with 95 Percent Group for Professional Development for Summer SOAR Program at a Costof $3,000.00
- Contract with Huntsville Behavior Associates for Applied Behavior Analysis Services at a Not-to-Exceed Cost of $675.00 (June 1-30, 2023)
- Bank Reconciliations and Financials: March 2023 Bank Reconciliations and Financials
Districtwide Purchases and Renewals
General Fund
- Five 5-Ton Heating and Air Conditioning Systems for Tanner Lunchroom at a Cost of $40,494.00 from Trane
Federal Funds
- Purchase of Lunchroom Tables and Chairs for Johnson Elementary School Cafeteria at a Total Costof $42,116.25 from Virco
- 14 Additional MacBooks and Chargers at a Cost of $20,678.00 from Apple
- Purchase of Group Student Editions, Teacher Edition Packages, Multisyllabic Routine Cards, and Digital Presentations from 95 Percent Group for All Nine Elementary Schools for a Total of $21,161.40 for Summer SOAR Literacy Act Program
Capital Projects Fund
- Relocation of 1500 Feet of Gas Line by Athens Utilities Gas Department at a Cost $19,925.00
Local School Purchases and Renewals
Sugar Creek Elementary School
- Purchase of VariQuest Perfecta 3600STP System at a Cost of $15,299.00
Tanner High School
- One-Year Site License with Rosetta Stone in the Amount of $10,000.00
The next item on the agenda was to discuss and approve personnel actions. This is a shortened list for print. A full list can be found online at enewscourier.com.
Job Description
- Behavior Technician
Retirements
- Penny Vincent, Teacher, Elkmont Elementary, retiring effective June 1, 2023
Resignations
- Suzanne Carter, Reading Intervention Teacher, Sugar Creek Elementary, resigning effective May 30, 2023
- Thomas Baugher, Custodian, East Limestone High School, resigning retroactive to May 1, 2023
- Katelyn Stephenson, Social Worker, Central Office, resigning effective May 30, 2023
- Jenny Moss, Itinerant Special Education Inclusion Instructional Assistant, Sugar Creek Elementary, resigning retroactive to April 17, 2023
- Nadia O’Connor, Teacher, Cedar Hill Elementary, resigning effective May 14, 2023
- Sandra Pylant, Bus Driver, Transportation, resigning retroactive to April 18, 2023
- Elvira Thrasher, Teacher, Cedar Hill Elementary, resigning effective May 31, 2023
- Patrick Woods, Mechanic, Transportation, resigning retroactive to April 30, 2023
- Barry Moley, Custodian, Sugar Creek Elementary, resigning effective June 1, 2023
- Brianne Hargrove, Agriscience Teacher, Elkmont High School, resigning effective July 1, 2023
- LuAnn Adams, Summer SOAR teacher ONLY, Elkmont Elementary, resigning retroactive to April 24, 2023
Contracts
- Talia Enciso, Teacher, Tanner Elementary, retroactive to April 17- May 30, 2023
- Kasey Beaty, Instructional Assistant, Cedar Hill, addendum to contract
- Suzann Tipton, Instructional Assistant, Cedar Hill, addendum to contract
- Heather Gray, Intervention Teacher, Cedar Hill, addendum to contract
- Anna Clem, Nurse, Owens, paid $22 per hour, not to exceed $2,200 effective June 5-29, 2023
- Barbara Webster, Nurse, Elkmont Elementary, paid $22.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,860, effective May 31-July 6, 2023
- Claudia Thigpen, Nurse, Tanner Elementary, paid $22.00 per hour not to exceed $2,200 effective June 5-29, 2023
- Kelly Bradford, Nurse, Cedar Hill Elementary, paid $22.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,200, effective June 5-29, 2023
- Lynda Adcock, Vision Specialist, ESY students, paid $65.00 per hour, not to exceed 10 hours per week, effective June 1-July 31, 2023
- Morgan Bates, Summer SLP, paid $30.00 per hour not to exceed 80 hours, effective May 31-July 21, 2023
- Meredith Waggoner, Summer SLP, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours, effective May 31-July 21, 2023
- Sandra Groger, OT Services, pay daily rate for 8 days, effective June 1-July 28, 2023
- Sylvia Hicks, Resource Specialist, Central Office, paid daily rate for 5 days, effective June 1- July 28, 2023
- Angela Biggs, Resource Specialist, Central Office, paid daily rate for 5 days, effective June 1-July 28, 2023
- Andrea Mayer, Resource Specialist, Central Office, paid daily rate for 8 days, effective June 1-July 28, 2023
- Tammi Oberg, Psychometrist, Central Office, paid daily rate for 10 days, effective June 1-July 28, 2023
- Callie Estes, Resource Specialist, Central Office, paid daily rate for 8 days, effective June 1-July 28, 2023
- Amy Cornelison, Resource Specialist, Central Office, paid daily rate for 11 days, effective June 1-July 28, 2023
- Elvira Thrasher, ESY Teacher, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed $3,360 effective May 31-June 29, 2023
New Personnel
Ardmore High School
- Lila Geiger, Counselor, replacing Paige Betterton, effective July 1, 2023
Cedar Hill Elementary School
- Katie Kolar, Teacher, replacing Kim Campbell, effective July 28, 2023
- Dacy Davenport, Teacher, replacing Sherry West, effective July 28, 2023
- Heather Gray, Teacher, replacing Jackie Hodges, effective July 28, 2023
Creekside Primary School
- Carlos Brandon Elmore, custodian, replacing Allen Porter, effective May 10, 2023
Elkmont High School
- Leah Pierce, art teacher, effective July 28, 2023
Leaves of Absence
- Haley Raby, Nurse, Johnson Elementary, retroactive to April 5-May 30, 2023
- Vembra Leigh Fierro, Custodian, Owens, retroactive to March 2-April 30, 2023
- Donna Wooldridge, Bus Aide, Transportation, retroactive to April 28-May 26, 2023
- Sharon McMullin, Bus Driver, Transportation, extended leave of absence, retroactive to March 23-April 14, 2023
- Shane Carpenter, Teacher, Clements High School, FMLA, retroactive to April 10-July 5, 2023
- Carly Fee, Teacher, Creekside Primary, FMLA, retroactive to April 17-May 30, 2023
- Dorothy Davis, Counselor Clerk, Sugar Creek Elementary, retroactive to April 3-July 6, 2023
- Tina White, Custodian, LCCTC, retroactive to March 14-May 8, 2023
- Dee Sharp, Nurse, Central Office, FMLA, retroactive to April 26-May 30, 2023
- Charlotte Hice, CNP, Ardmore High School, extended leave of absence, retroactive to May 1-July 14,2023
Stipends
- Patricia Cheatham, CNP Manager, Sugar Creek Elementary
- Michelle Owen, Nurse, Blue Springs Elementary, paid $22.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,200 effective June 5-June 29, 2023
- Julie Kovacs, Nurse, Creekside Elementary and Creekside Primary, paid $22.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,200 effective June 5-June 29, 2023
- Dee Sharp, Nurse, paid $22.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,860 effective May 31-July 6, 2023
- Brooklyn Williams, Nurse, Sugar Creek Elementary, paid $22.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,860 effective May 31-July 6, 2023
- Glenda Malone, Nurse, Piney Chapel Elementary, paid $22.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,860 effectiveMay 31-July 6, 2023
- CNP Managers, Summer Workers, paid $21.69 per hour, effective June 1-July 6, 2023 for Margaret Campbell, Blue Springs Elementary; Angie Terry, Cedar Hill Elementary; Michelle Derrick, Elkmont Elementary; Rhonda Mitchell, Elkmont Elementary; Keila Smithson, Sugar Creek Elementary
- CNP Staff, Summer, paid $18.65 per hour, effective June 1-July 6, 2023 for Jessica Kyle, Blue Springs Elementary; Jessica Foss, Cedar Hill Elementary; Angie Campbell, Sugar Creek Elementary; Sandi Newby, Creekside Elementary; Jessica Mills, Creekside Elementary
- Charlotte Chavez, Substitute Summer CNP staff, Elkmont Elementary
- Leslie Dyson, Teacher, Piney Chapel, 21st CCLC, paid $31 per hour, not to exceed $806, effective May10-May 26, 2023
- LETRS Stipend for Matt Taylor, Melissa Henson, Miranda Franklin, Kelley Hayes, Renee Alford, Malory Robison, Leigh Carter, Brittney Durham, Sarah Otts, Hannah Williams, Deana Dean, Courtney Wheeler, and Sarah Johnson
- Summer Robotics/Tutoring Services, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed $1,350 effective May 31-July 15, 2023 for Melanie Perry, Jacob Siefert, Carla Franklin, Kelly Babler, Carmon Gallimore, Joya Novosel, and Elizabeth Hilliard. LCBOE District 6 representative Anthony Hilliard abstained from this item on the agenda.
- Summer Robotics/Tutoring Students paid $9.00 per hour, not to exceed $288, effective May 31-June 15, 2023, for Emma Lozada, Robert Smith, Carolanne Wilson, Lexie McNatt, and Jason Harwell
- Jamison Audra Putman, Summer SOAR Instructional Assistant, Johnson Elementary, paid $15.00 perhour, not to exceed $1,590, effective May 31- June 29, 2023
- ESY Instructional Assistants, paid $15.00 per hour, not to exceed $1,590, effective May 31-June 29, 2023, for Kimberly Hopkins, Laura Black, Susan Tucker, and Eric Carter
- ESY Teacher, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed $3,360, effective May 31-June 29, 2023 for Joshua Goodwin, LeeAnn Reed, GeneHans Graham
- Summer ESY, Bus Aides, paid $25.50 per trip, not to exceed $816, effective May 31-June 29, 2023 for Wanda Sims and Myra Pugh
- Summer ESY, Bus Drivers, paid $45.00 per trip, not to exceed $1,440, effective May 31-June 29, 2023, for Donna Bridges, Matthew Conner and Rene Noojin
- Abigail Byrd, Summer SOAR Student Assistant, Johnson Elementary, paid $9.00 per hour not toexceed $954, effective May 31-June 29, 2023
- Summer SOAR Bus Aides, paid $25.50 per trip, not to exceed $765, effective May 31-June 29, 2023 for Sherri Shaw and Rene McCormick
- Summer SOAR/ 21st CCLC Bus Drivers, paid $45.00 per trip, not to exceed $1,800, effective May 30-July 6, 2023, for Charles Stewart, Monica Mayfield, Jennifer Ferguson, Margie Adams, Kim Rogers, Lauren Black, Michelle Ezell, Daniel Weathers, Marion Huntoon, Mitzi Feria, Billie Ussery, Miles Duncan, Jason Webster, Ben Green, Steve Persell, Angela Vaughn, Laura Mashburn, Travis Craig, Hubert Germany, Sharon Persell, Frannie Brown, Amanda Cox, Chris Fuller, Jason Webster, Angela Nave, and Amy Link.
- Whitney Moran, Summer SOAR Teacher, Tanner Elementary School, paid $30.00 per hour, not toexceed $4,800, retroactive to April 12-June 29, 2023
- Carlie Winter, 21st CCLC Instructional Assistant, Piney Chapel, paid $20.00, retroactive to April 12-May 26, 2023
- Blue Springs Summer SOAR Student Assistant, paid $9 per hour, not to exceed $954, effective May 31-June 29, 2023, for Dylan Patrick and MaLaisha Hill
- Blue Springs Summer SOAR Instructional Assistant, $15.00 per hour, not to exceed $1,590, effectiveMay 31-June 29, 2023 for Kaitlyn McNaughton
- Blue Springs Summer SOAR Teacher, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed $3,360, retroactive to May 1-June 29, 2023, for Carrie Gervais
- Sugar Creek Summer SOAR Teacher, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed $3,360, retroactive to May 1-June 29, 2023, for Tina Hendrix
- Sugar Creek Summer SOAR Instructional Assistant, paid $15.00 per hour, not to exceed $1,590 effective May 31-June 29, 2023, for Amanda T. Childers
- Sugar Creek, 21st CCLC Teacher, paid $31.00 per hour, not to exceed $4,030, retroactive to May 1-July 6, 2023, for Lauren Kyle
- Sugar Creek, 21st CCLC, Instructional Assistant, paid $20.00 per hour, not to exceed $2,400, effective May 31-July 6, 2023, for Shannon Sylvester
- Elkmont Elementary, 21st CCLC Teacher, paid $31.00 per hour, not to exceed $4,030, retroactive to May 1-July 6, 2023, for Danna Bass
- Elkmont Elementary, 21st CCLC Instructional Assistant, paid $20 per hour, not to exceed $2,400, effective May 31-July 6, 2023, for Anna Cook and Hannah Williams
- Piney Chapel Elementary, 21st CCLC Instructional Assistant, paid $20 per hour, not to exceed $2,400 effective May 31-July 6, 2023, for Alicia White, Sara Valenzuela and Carlie Winter (pending background)
- Piney Chapel Elementary, 21st CCLC Student Assistant, paid $10.00 per hour, not to exceed $1,200effective May 31-July 6, 2023, for Austin Ridgeway and Hannah Smith
Supplements
- Crissy Garner, CNP Manager, Creekside Primary
- West Limestone High School, updated supplements, David Hyde and Nissi Clingan, effective 2022-2023 school year
- East Limestone High School, updated supplements, Sonya Priest, effective 2022-2023 school year
- Ardmore High School, updated supplements, Michael Fogg, effective 2022-2023 school year
Volunteers
- Ardmore High School Volunteers- Shannon Patterson, Samantha Adkins, Nathan Robertson, Danessa Zeigler, Brad Zeigler
- Clements High School Volunteer- Clara Garcia
- Tanner Elementary Volunteers- Bryan Evans, Kim Bowman, Martina Madry
