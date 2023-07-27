Limestone County Churches Involved, Inc. is gathering bookbags and school supplies for the children of Athens and Limestone County schools. The school supplies will be distributed on Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., next door to the LCCI office at the Methodist Youth Center building 201 N. Jefferson St., Athens.
The Daisy and John McCormack School Supply Drive has been an annual event for the past seven years. The goal is to help low-income families in the Limestone County area meet the needs of their back-to- school preparation and assist in the success of those children for the 2023-2024 school year.
Several years ago, the idea to provide a school supply drive started with the “Stuff-A-Bus” event. This partnership with LCCI, First Methodist Church and the Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance provided an outreach to our low-income families. During the past few years, the process has been streamlined to accept donations from the LCCI Member Churches and the local community who may drop off items at the LCCI location (201 N. Jefferson St. Athens) in the days leading up to the distribution event.
Pastor Thom Porter, the director at LCCI, said, “Partnering with the churches and community makes ‘The Daisy and John McCormack School Supply Drive’ truly a community-wide effort. The drive encourages our children to feel good about showing up to the first day of school with the supplies they need to succeed!” Porter also emphasized the importance of organizations being involved in activities that benefit our children as “they are the future of our community and nation."
Parents or guardians need to bring a photo ID to show proof of residency in Limestone County. If a student is a county resident but the ID shows an old outside address, they should bring a current utility bill as proof of residency.
"We are fortunate to support our local children and experience the partnership with the community. This year we hope it will be a great success," Porter said.
For more information, call LCCI 256-262-0671 or email lcchurchesinvolved@gmail.com.
