The Limestone County School district plans to maintain and improve their resources in the next 5-years under its new strategic plan.
The plan focuses on five strategic areas for the board and central office to focus on for 2023-2028: student support and achievement, stakeholder engagement and communication, resources and operational effectiveness, quality staff and professional development, and governance.
After meetings at schools in each part of the district and talks with committees made up of parents, teachers and students, the Limestone County School Board voted in favor of the plan at a meeting on May 9.
The News Courier ran a story introducing the strategic plan called “Breaking down the Limestone County Schools Strategic Plan” in the May 27 edition. This focused on explaining the vision and mission of the district along with the addressing the first strategic area of student support and achievement. A story in the May 31 edition explained the second area of the plan.
The third strategic area is “resources and operational effectiveness” which includes seven main goals.
Safety
The first goal is to “promote student safety.” They aim to do this with training and other programs as well as keeping facilities well-maintained, which is it’s own goal in this area too. The safety of students plays into many of the other goals and actions ahead in this particular area.
“You always know safety is the first and foremost thing that we need to think about in regard to our students,” Superintendent Randy Shearouse said.
The strategic plan lists two ways of monitoring this: an annual review of safety plans and putting safety programs in place.
The annual review of safety plans will ensure “every LCS facility will be 100 percent compliant” and “will comply with monthly mandated safety drills.”
“The expectation is to make sure you are compliant,” Shearouse said. “They are compliant now but we want to make sure they are always.”
The district wants to focus on include enhancement of the safety programs they already use like SafeDefend, the Rave Emergency Communication System and BadgePass.
This also means getting employees involved by providing yearly professional development and bi-annual training for those that are new. They will conduct an annual review of Student Code of Conduct to ensure rules for students align with what will keep everyone safe.
The district wants to upgrade the camera system and upgrade to a digital radio system.
They plan to continue to partner with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to provide Student Resource Officers.
Finances
There are two goals under this strategic area that relate to finance. The board wants “to maximize the use of financial resources to strengthen operational efficiency and effectiveness” and “to maintain an adequate fund balance.” Both of these are goals they aim to continue doing and have just a few actions and measures they can do to monitor these efforts.
The central office will develop an annual budget aimed at the priorities for the district and the present that budget to the board of education and the community each year.
They will also monitor resources with “accurate, transparent financial reporting.” Monthly budget reports and financial statements given at the board of education meetings to the community are an important part of this. The district is also audited annually by the Alabama Department of Public Examiners.
“I think its always important that you’re transparent and I think that transparency comes with, of course the monthly financial report that is presented to the board,” Shearouse said. “But it also is very important to me that the state audits us and we make sure that we try to have no findings. And, we were very fortunate the last three years that we’ve had a very clean audit and I think that’s important for the community to know.”
Shearouse said he thinks publicly displayed the financial reports and audits on the website is important to make sure they have transparency and checks and balances.
“I think the key is when the financial reports are given each month that’s in a public board meeting,” he said.
He talked about providing the employees who are interested with professional development about the finances from the district’s chief school financial officer, Kim Hubbard.
Transportation
As the number of student enrollment may change it is important for the district to adopt the proper transportation services. Their fourth goal is to do exactly that.
They plan to “monitor and adjust inventory of buses to meet the transportation demand” by maintaining documentation of inspections, following their fleet renewal plan and the State Transportation Plan as well as performing any preventative maintenance.
Transportation is about more than just the buses themselves so the district also plans to “monitor and adjust personnel to meet the transportation needs.” It notes they will do this by reducing vacancies for bus drivers by alternative methods. Though the plan doesn’t lay out exactly how, there are ongoing talks about transportation at the board level that may address this in the future. And, to piggy back off of that the final action is to “find ways to recruit and retain bus drivers.”
The district recently voted down an extracurricular transportation plan but the superintendent said there are certain parts of it that he thinks everyone can agree on that they may bring back to the board at some point. The News Courier is checking in with the board members about their thoughts on the plan and how they would like to move forward as well as the director of transportation and athletics, Rusty Bates.
Facilities and technology
The final three goals in the resources and operational effectiveness strategic area all deal with improving facilities and providing for students.
The district aims “to provide facilities that support and enhance the educational program.” A major part of this is construction and maintenance of facilities to support the increased student population. They do three things annually to support this: review of school capacity and enrollment, building assessments and aggregate age assessments of facilities.
The plan lays out that the district will “maintain and adjust Capital Plan and Athletic Facilities Plan based on projection of needs.”
The plan even addresses the students’ need for meals. The district plans to “enhance and maintain equipment and personnel to effectively and efficiently provide nutritional meals for learners.”
The action listed in the plan is for the district to increase the number of students who are participating in breakfast and lunch in school.
With an ever evolving world of technology, the district lays out a plan “to provide current and relevant technology resources in support of a student-centered learning environment.”
This goal lends itself not only to this strategic area of resources but also back to the first for student support. The goal is broken down into four actions the district plans to take to keep up with today’s technological landscape.
They plan to do network analytics, upgrade servers, purchase technology resources, and follow the State Technology Plan to “increase the district’s efficiency” in their digital infrastructure.
The district has an inventory of devices for students and staff that they want to maintain as well as monitor the service requests for maintenance.
They want to provide digital curriculum and increase connectivity for the students at home.
