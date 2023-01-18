During its Tuesday evening meeting, the Limestone County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to permanently ban former East Limestone High School teacher Thomas Blake Tucker.
Tucker, 25, was not indicted after his case went to grand jury in December.
He was arrested on Sept. 16, 2022, and charged with School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student under the Age of 19. On Nov. 8 Tucker and the student “lawfully and legally married,” according to documents obtained by The News Courier. The bond condition of no contact with the alleged victim was lifted on Dec. 6.
The grand jury returned a “no bill” on Dec. 21, meaning sufficient evidence was not available for the jury to approve the indictment. His case has been disposed.
The LCS BOE approved Tucker’s resignation on Oct. 25, 2022.
The Board unanimously approved the consent agenda. Other items on the agenda approved include:
Overnight trips:
- Culinary program students from the Career Technical Center to travel to Orange Beach, Ala., from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 to participate in the ProStart State Competition.
- Students from the Career Technical Center to travel to Mobile, Ala., from April 24 to April 26 for the SkillsUSA State Conference and Competition.
- Senior Beta Club members from Elkmont High to travel to Montgomery, Ala., from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 for the state convention.
- The Tanner High band to travel to Atlanta, Ga., from May 5 to May 6 for a music competition.
Approvals to bid:
- Network switches and wireless access points through E-Rate Category 2 for the new construction at Elkmont Elementary and the expansion projects at Johnson Elementary.
- WAN service and internet access for the new Elkmont Elementary.
Districtwide purchases and renewals:
- The purchase and installation of 22 SafeDefend Boxes for Owens at the cost of $28,620 and the purchase and installation of nine SafeDefend Boxes as fill-ins across the district at the cost of $15,120.
- The refinishing of the flooring in the Tanner football field house due to water damage at the cost of $16,500 from Brightcoat.
- Replacement of the flooring in the Tanner High band room at the cost of $13,300 from Moran Carpets.
For the full agenda, visit www.lcsk12.org
