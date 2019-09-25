A veteran Limestone County sheriff's investigator who filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Mike Blakely has been fired, an official confirmed.
Philip M. DeFatta, an associate attorney with Watson McKinney LLP, the firm representing Leslie Ramsey in the lawsuit, confirmed the information Wednesday. He said Ramsey was terminated Tuesday by the sheriff. Ramsey had been with the sheriff's office for 15 years and was promoted to investigator in September 2007.
The sheriff's office could not be reached for comment and has not publicly cited a reason for the termination. However, DeFatta said they believe the action was unlawful and Ramsey would appeal the decision.
Ramsey filed suit Jan. 11 against Blakely and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss. In the lawsuit, she alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sloss and faced retaliation and demotion when she filed a complaint.
LCSO denied Ramsey's claims, which also included allegations of other investigators losing equipment and evidence and not being reprimanded. Ramsey also alleged other employees received preferential treatment.
Limestone County and the Limestone County Commission are also named in the suit.
