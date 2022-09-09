All weekend the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena will be filled with rodeo performers as the Tennessee High School Rodeo Association hosts their first competition of the season.
Friday afternoon, the association’s rodeo queen, Maggie Minor, met with Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.
The arena is host to the annual rodeo in May that helps provide for the sheriff’s office and hosts other events, like the one from TNHSRA, that provides scholarships for kids, McLaughlin said.
“Its kind of a tradition around here,” he said. “It has so much more meaning than just a rodeo.”
Minor and McLaughlin had both law enforcement and the rodeo in their backgrounds.
Minor’s father was both a former bull rider and used to work in law enforcement in Los Angeles.
McLaughlin grew up riding horses and much of his family is still involved in the rodeo.
“A lot of my family, they rodeo to this day. So I grew up in it,” he said “Its something I’ve grown up to love.”
The TNHSRA events are held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $10.
Saturday’s main performance is at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s will be at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.