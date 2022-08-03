The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for Toney Wesley Brown for multiple warrants in a domestic violence stalking case.
The Sheriff's Office obtained felony warrants for Brown after an investigation into the case. Because he made threats toward law enforcement and family, LCSO requested assistance from U.S. Marshals.
On Tuesday evening, sheriff's deputies and the Marshals set a perimeter on Holt Road after receiving a tip that he was in a home there. The Limestone County Special Response Team and Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT team also responded due to the threats Brown had made. When they entered the home Brown had already left.
He is wanted on two counts stalking 1st degree domestic violence, two counts violation of a domestic violence protection order, and domestic violence 3rd degree menacing.
LCSO says if you see him do not approach him. Call the Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111 if you see him or have any information on where he may be.
