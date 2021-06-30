Visitors to the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Thursday will not only get a chance to see Gov. Kay Ivey cut the ribbon on its new facility but experience a performance from one of Limestone County's newest musical groups, the Limestone Winds.
Davin Kyle, band director at West Limestone High School, said the group originally got together for a Memorial Day performance after other community bands were unable to attend. He made a post on social media asking if any Limestone County Honor Band students might be interested in performing, and they responded.
It now includes current and former Limestone County Schools students playing woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, as well as a handful of band directors and their family members, Kyle said.
"The main reason we created this little group was just so we could honor our fallen at Memorial Day, and I guess it's just starting to take off from there," he said.
When news arrived that they'd been invited to perform for Ivey at the new Alabama Veterans Museum — formerly the Limestone County Event Center — Kyle said several members were thrilled, just as he is.
"I've gotten to perform for her before, and I think she's just an excellent speaker, so I'm excited for that and I'm excited students will get to perform for her as well," Kyle said. "... I know there were several who were excited about it."
They plan to perform mostly patriotic tunes "with some oldies and goodies thrown in," he said. Performing with them will be members of the group Kicks and Licks, a jazz band that formed when the members were still attending West Limestone High. They've since moved to attend the University of North Alabama, where other Limestone alumni and UNA students joined.
Want to see the show?
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new veterans museum will take place 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. Attendance is free and open to the public, with tours of the museum available.
In addition to Ivey, the museum has said there will be other featured speakers. The Limestone Winds and Kicks and Licks will begin their performance one hour prior to the event, playing as visitors arrive.
Visit Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Facebook or alabamaveteransmuseum.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.