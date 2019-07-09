Much of the Tennessee Valley is under a heat advisory this afternoon, including Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties, from noon to 7 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, heat index values of 103 to 107 are anticipated. Highs will be in the mid-90s.
The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion of extended exposure. Residents are advised to take extra precautions when working outside today.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors.
Also do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.