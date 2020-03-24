The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 14 counties in North Alabama, including Limestone, until 10 p.m.
A tornado watch indicates conditions are favorable for a possible tornado outbreak and residents should take precautions.
Other counties under a tornado watch are Colbert, Cullman, Dekalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston.
The Athens High School storm shelter will not be open, but the community shelters in Athens and Limestone County will open.
Visit https://limestonecountyema-al.gov/?page_id=331 for a list of those shelters and their locations.
