Limestone voter turnout better than expected

Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof could breathe a sign of relief after all of Tuesday's runoff election results were delivered to the Limestone County Courthouse annex building.
The election in Limestone had gone off without a hitch despite taking place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Woodroof said the voter turnout was even higher than he expected.
The only two races on the ballot were the Republican U.S. Senate race between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions, and the Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 judge's race between Beth Kellum and Will Smith.
Woodroof said he expected between 10% and 15% voter turnout, and he was pleasantly surprised to see 16.1% of registered Limestone County voters make their way to the polls.
“Routinely, going to all 25 polling places in a runoff that doesn't have a local race, we'll have numerous places where when I'm there, there won't be any voters,” Woodroof said. “I can only think of that happening in two of 25 places we were today, so there was pretty good activity everywhere.”
With every precinct reporting, Tuberville defeated Sessions in Limestone County with 51.68% of the vote. Tuberville had 5,693 votes to Sessions' 5,323 votes. Smith defeated Kellum in the judge's race in Limestone, with 4,841 votes to Kellum's 4,617. An additional 58 provisional ballots will be counted next week.
Woodroof said every available precaution was taken to ensure voter and poll worker safety amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Poll workers were stationed at the entrance of each polling place to explain procedures to voters. Hand sanitizer was available at the entrance and exit, all poll workers wore masks, and masks were available for each voter if they wished to wear one. Voters also came in one entrance and exited through a different door in order to keep them from mingling with other voters, Woodroof said.
“We tried to minimize the points of contact with people,” he said. “We also recommended inspectors wipe everything down first thing in the morning and every three hours, at 10, 1 and 4. We had cloths, Clorox wipes, shields and masks. We tried to get our hands on everything we could. I really believe we did everything we possibly could to make it as safe as possible for both the voters and poll workers.”
Woodroof said he observed the vast majority of voters wearing masks, and he heard of no complaints from any voters having a concern for their safety or health.
Tuesday's runoff election was nothing compared to what will happen in November, when numerous races, including the presidential race, will be on the ballot. It is also unknown how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect that election.
“November will be overwhelming for some precincts with the turnout we anticipate,” Woodroof said. “And at this point, we don't know what protocol we're going to be under for anything else, so we try to prepare one election at a time. We did everything we could to be ready for this one, and we'll do the same thing to be ready for Nov. 3.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.