Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof expects a slightly higher turnout Tuesday than in the past three presidential elections, and he thinks Limestone County voters need to know a few things before they head to the polls.
Previous elections showed an average turnout of about 40% in the county, and Woodroof said if he absolutely had to guess, 40–45% could turn out for the March 3 primary.
"Once we make the rounds Tuesday morning, we could be above or below that," he said.
He bases his estimate on absentee ballots, voter registration growth and previous presidential primary elections, including 2008, 2012 and 2016, he said.
What is important this election are changes that voters will see at the polls, including the use of iPads instead of alphabetical lines and paper lists. Poll clerks can scan a voter's driver's license or use other photo identification to confirm their identity and voter registration electronically.
The voter will also confirm their ballot type on the iPad and sign electronically instead of on paper. Since none of the electronic information is connected to the internet, so it is private.
There will be 25 polling locations open Tuesday, March 3 throughout Limestone County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
When the dust clears Tuesday night, voters should know who will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot. If no one in a race wins the majority of votes — one vote more than 50% — there will be a primary runoff election March 31.
Growth
Limestone County's voter rolls climbed from 52,278 four years ago to 67,216 on Friday, Woodroof said. That is an increase of more than 14,900 registered voters.
"That shows the growth in the county," Woodroof said.
The county's absentee election manager had already received 320 absentee ballot requests when the process closed Thursday, though not all have been returned yet, Woodroof said. Absentee voters have until noon Tuesday to return their absentee votes to Limestone Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt, who is the county's absentee election manager.
Six ballots available
There will be six ballot styles for the upcoming election. You can vote the Democratic or Republican ballot. But, if you choose the Democratic primary election ballot, you can't vote in the Republican runoff election, should there be one, and visa versa.
One of the six ballot styles includes only the statewide amendment on switching from an elected to an appointed state school board. This ballot is for voters who only want to vote on that issue and none of the races.
There is only one Democratic ballot style. It includes state and national races and the amendment but no local races because there are no local Democrats running with opposition. They will appear on the November general election ballot.
There are four Republican ballot styles. One includes state and national races and the amendment only; one includes state and national races, the amendment plus the Limestone County Commission District 2 race; one includes state and national races, the amendment plus the Limestone County Board of Education, District 4, race; and one includes state and national races, the amendment plus the Limestone County Board of Education, District 5, race.
Do your research
Sample ballots will be placed on the walls at every polling place or precinct, so voters can study which races are on which ballot. (They are also available at votelimestone.com.)
If the candidate you like is not on your ballot, he or she may be running unopposed or is running as an independent candidate and won't appear until the November general election ballot, Woodroof said. Or, you may be voting the wrong ballot, such as the Democratic ballot rather than the Republican ballot, he said.
Just ask for a different ballot and mention the races for which you want to vote. The poll worker can revise your information on the iPad and get you another ballot. But, if you don't live in the district in which a local candidate is running, you cannot vote in that race.
"Once you put it in the machine, that's the point of no return," Woodroof said. "You can't fix it after that."
On the ballot
On Tuesday's Democratic ballot, there are races for president of the United States, president of the Alabama Public Service Commission, and delegates for each presidential candidates as well as uncommitted delegates. The winners will go to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, 5th Congressional District. Also on the ballot is a proposed amendment to switch from an elected state school board to an appointed one.
On Tuesday's Republican ballot, there are races for Limestone County Commissioner, District 2; and Limestone County Board of Education, Districts 4 and 5.
Also on the Republican ballot are races for president of the United States; U.S. state senator; U.S. representative for 5th Congressional District; Alabama Supreme Court associate justice, Place 1; Alabama civil appeals judge, Place 2; Alabama court of criminal appeals judge, Place 1; Alabama court of criminal appeals judge, Place 2; president of the Alabama Public Service Commission; and delegates for each presidential candidate as well as uncommitted delegates. The winners will go to the 2020 Republican National Convention. The ballot includes delegate races for the state at-large, 5th Congressional District and uncommitted delegates.
Also on the ballot is a proposed amendment to switch from an elected state school board to an appointed one.
