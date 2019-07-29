A Limestone County woman is out on bond after being arrested Friday on a charge of felony chemical endangerment of a child, records show.
According to the complaint, Kylie Madison Collins, 24, of 19269 Watson Road, Athens, “knowingly, recklessly or intentionally” permitted a child to be exposed to, inhale or have contact with a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia. Stephen Young, deputy and spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said the victim in the complaint is Collins' own child, who is a toddler.
A welfare check conducted last month led to the arrest. Young said the Sheriff's Office had received a complaint that Collins was using drugs around her child.
Young said during the welfare check, crushed Subutex was observed in plain sight. Collins and her child were tested for drugs, and those tests came back positive for methamphetamine, he said.
Collins was released on $5,000 bond the day she was arrested.
