The Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee will host its annual Christmas tree lighting at the park, but the accompanying gift giveaway will be at a new location with a new setup.
Committee members invite the public to join them at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, for the lighting at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. After, everyone is encouraged to visit the Pincham-Lincoln Center, where the festivities will continue and the gift-giving will commence.
"We'll do the same thing we've been doing," said committee member David Malone. He said the difference is that they'll be indoors and warm.
Santa Claus will still make an appearance, and there will still be opportunity for caroling, hot chocolate and cookies. The only other major change announced by the committee is how gifts will be distributed.
In previous years, volunteers wrapped donated gifts for children. Malone said that has left many kids receiving presents that weren't age-appropriate or what they wanted.
To fix this, the committee will use the indoor space to set up tables filled with unwrapped gifts that have been separated into age-specific groups. Children can then browse the table for their age group and pick the toy they want to take home.
Toys and bicycles for toddlers to 14-year-olds are being accepted now through Monday, though Malone and co-member Leslie Williams said they would gladly pick up donations Tuesday morning if needed.
Member Deborah Gill, whose late husband Jimmy Gill helped started the event more than 20 years ago, said remote-controlled vehicles, gift cards and baby dolls were among the most popular gifts. Those who wish to make a monetary donation also can contact a committee member to do so.
Member Adolphus Phillips said around 200 children participated last year. The committee draws names to give out bicycles, with children as young as 3 among the lucky winners.
"It's grown over the years," Williams said. "... This is sometimes all of what they get."
Committee members ask anyone who wishes to support this year's event to call Malone at 256-431-3064, Williams at 256-508-6325 or Athens City Councilman Frank Travis at 256-230-1325.
