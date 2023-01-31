On Monday, Jan. 30, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy broke ground on its new high school building at the West Sanderfer Road campus.
“This is something that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time and what it is going to allow us to do since we have grown from really 36, 39 students the first year to where we are right now; we are just at a place where we don’t have space,” Head of School Stephen Murr said.
This new building will offer 10 classrooms, offices, a science lab, a gymnasium, a weight room, a cafeteria, tutoring spaces, a storm shelter, a STEM lab, and space for 5 future classrooms.
“I think because Limestone County is growing the way it has for the last several months it’s a real need,” Murr said.
“This means a lot to the Chamber, as we have two private schools in our community, this just shows the great growth that Athens-Limestone county is experiencing and with the expansion of the school we will be able to house more kids in our community, especially new families that are coming to this community, so this is big,” President of the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce Pammie Jimmar said. “Athens-Limestone County continues to grow and so does the education system both public and private.”
According to Mayor Ronnie Marks, this new expansion is a dream.
“Well it’s wonderful, it absolutely is a dream, a vision, God’s plan for pulling the community together and the people who had this vision many many years ago you can see now how wonderful it is,” Marks said. “I think they have 31 in their graduating class this year, several members on our Mayor’s Youth Commission. It’s just good to see your community grow and growing the right way.”
Marks went on to say, “what a wonderful facility this will be with the new gymnasium and cafeteria area, I believe. It’s just a great day, another great day. You know we did a ribbon cutting yesterday at Athens Elementary, and this today. It just gets better.”
Murr envisions the impact this new facility will have on current and future students.
“There will be so many lessons learned that happen in that building,” Murr said. “I know it’s exciting for a lot of students.”
For two students who noticed the crowding of the current facilities especially in the gymnasium and the cafeteria, the new space that will be available is what excites them.
“I am really excited we will be able to come and enjoy the games better” student Cade Flaherty said. “The game day environment will probably be a lot more fun.”
“I’m excited; we’ll have a double gym,” student Madelyn Menefee said. “I am excited for more space, it was getting kind of crowded.”
“Definitely in the cafeteria,” Flahterty quickly added.
