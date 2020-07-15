Lindsay Lane Christian Academy is warning the community to take precautions if they receive an email with a .zip file attached, as the school was recently hacked.
Steve Murr, head of LLCA, warned anyone who received such an email from the school or any of its faculty or staff to immediately delete the message.
“We have been hacked,” Murr said. “We are sending out information trying to let everybody know to delete those emails.”
The emails appear to be from a particular LLCA faculty or staff member and include a message that reads “Please see the attached document” with a .zip file.
“Do not open it,” Murr said. “Be safe and just delete the email.”
