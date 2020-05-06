An annual fishing tournament in Athens has been canceled due to planned repairs on a TVA transmission line and concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus.
The City of Athens Relay for Life Team has canceled this year's Relay for Life Bass Fishing Tournament, scheduled Saturday, May 9, on the Tennessee River.
Concerns about boater safety prompted the team's decision.
In deciding to cancel the tournament, Relay team members considered the impending line work and their fears about the possible spread of coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a river traffic alert for all watercraft users for May 8–10. TVA transmission and helicopter personnel will repair a transmission line that crosses Wheeler Lake at river mile marker 297.5, TVA said. Crews will work on the line during those days until the project is finished, weather permitting.
TVA advised all watercraft users to avoid the area or take extra safety precautions and go slowly. Safety patrol boats will be on the river those days and personnel will be monitoring marine channels 16 and 13, TVA said. Safety personnel can also be contacted on those channels.
