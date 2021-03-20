Listerhill Credit Union breaks ground in Athens

Representatives from Listerhill Credit Union, City of Athens Mayor's Office and Limestone County Commission gathered on Friday to break ground at the new Listerhill Credit Union branch at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Bab Daly Road. Listerhill Credit Union President and CEO Brad Green said this branch will enable them to provide convenience, value and the best possible overall experience to individuals and businesses in Athens. Officials hope to host the grand opening later in the year.