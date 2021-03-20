Listerhill Credit Union breaks ground in Athens
- Blake Williams/For The News Courier
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Connie Clark-Autrey, 56, passed away March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marie Hatchett; and brothers, Keith and Mike Hatchett. Survivors include one child, Bryan Clark (Ashley); one grandson, Luis Clark; two siblings, Johnny Hatchett and Janet Seedorf; and …
James Allen Steele, 80, of Ardmore, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Athens, Alabama. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial in Gatlin Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens chase ends with shooting in Tennessee
- 2 arrested in LCSO, ATF drug bust
- Roundabout part of plan for 2nd Publix
- Elkmont man suing LCSO, Commission for unlawful arrest
- STEALING FROM THE STATE: 2nd person announces intent to plea guilty
- Arrest reports for 3/16/21
- Arrest reports for 3/18/21
- Arrest reports for 3/17/21
- Arrest reports for 3/13/21
- COUNTY SCHOOLS: Resident calls for board to resign
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.