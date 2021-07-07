Open interviews will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, for positions at Listerhill Credit Union branch coming to Athens at the beginning of 2022. The interviews will be held at the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.
Listerhill was ranked the best credit union in Alabama, according to Forbes. This is the fourth year Forbes has ranked banks and credit unions across the country. Listerhill has been ranked in each of the last four years and received the top spot in Alabama the last two years.
Listerhill Credit Union is a nonprofit, member-owned financial institution based in Muscle Shoals. It was founded 69 years ago and now includes 98,000 members and $1.16 billion in assets with 17 branches.
Listerhill recently broke ground on the upcoming 18th location at the corner of Bab Daly Road and U.S. 72.
“It's a great community, it's been a target for us for a long time, and we're excited to be a part of the community,” said Sarah Evans, community relations specialist at Listerhill Credit Union in Muscle Shoals.
