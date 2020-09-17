Parts of Alabama were set to see several inches of rain from Hurricane Sally, but Limestone County wasn't expected to be one of them. In fact, meteorologists predicted the county might see a quarter-inch at most, with chilly temperatures and clear skies through the weekend.
Sally was on track Wednesday to pass through southeastern Alabama on the hurricane's way to Georgia and South Carolina. Laurel McCoy with the National Weather Service's Huntsville office said the northernmost side of the storm would barely skirt North Alabama.
"We're looking at maybe a quarter-inch total for Athens and Decatur, including the Huntsville area," McCoy said. "Not looking at very much rain, really at all."
She said the bulk of that rain would fall overnight Wednesday, but "it should pretty much be done" by the end of today. Cooler air from the midwestern United States will follow, so Week 4 of the high school football season could be the first to truly feel like fall.
"It'll feel chilly in the morning, because we haven't felt these temperatures in a while," she said. "It'll be brisk when people are heading out in the morning and very comfortable in the afternoon."
Temperature highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s before dropping into the 50s at night, she said, and it's set to continue through next week.
Meanwhile, there are opportunities available for residents who wish to help areas that did receive large amounts of rainfall, experienced flooding or were otherwise more negatively impacted by Hurricane Sally. The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to support emergency shelters, blood drives and health services. LifeSouth is also seeking additional blood donors to boost hospital supplies.
United Way is collecting items and raising funds for families affected. Residents can call 256-233-2323 to speak with the Athens-Limestone office for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.