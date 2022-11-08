7:35
Precincts began reporting numbers to the Limestone County Courthouse Annex.
7:45
With three of twenty-seven precincts reporting, Joshua McLaughlin (84.87%) is leading Randy King (14.99%) in the sheriff's race.
7:50
Sheryl Scales (49.05%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (50.85%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.
8:05
With seventeen of twenty-seven precincts reporting, Joshua McLaughlin (83.26%) is leading Randy King (16.16%) in the sheriff's race.
Sheryl Scales (48.05%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (51.64%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.
Derrick Gatlin (63.27%) leads the Limestone County Commission District 3 race against Stephanie Manning (36.61%).
8:25
Only three precincts remain to report to the annex.
8:30
With twenty-four of twenty-seven precincts reporting, Joshua McLaughlin (82.97%) is leading Randy King (16.39%) in the sheriff's race.
Sheryl Scales (43.51%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (56.26%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.
Derrick Gatlin (64.69%) leads the Limestone County Commission District 3 race against Stephanie Manning (35.2%).
8:40
Only two precincts are left to report.
Here's how Limestone County has voted in some of the state races.
Governor: Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (18.69%) Kay Ivey (77.25%) James "Jimmy" Blake (3.37%)
Lieutenant Governor: Will Ainsworth (86.22%) Ruth Page-Nelson (13.27%)
U.S. Senator: Will Boyd (20.96%) Katie Britt (76.27%) John Sophocleus (2.47%)
U.S. Representative, 5th district: Kathy Warner-Stanton (20.78%) Dale Strong (75.99%) P.J. Greer (3.12%)
8:50
The last precincts have reported to the courthouse annex. The unofficial results are pending.
Joshua McLaughlin (82.08%) leads Randy King (17.30%) in the sheriff's race.
Sheryl Scales (40.77%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (59.08%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.
Derrick Gatlin (64.08%) leads the Limestone County Commission District 3 race against Stephanie Manning (35.85%).
The News Courier will publish the unofficial results from the elections office as soon as they are made available.
