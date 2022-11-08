#voted

An image of a hand holding a sticker in the shape of Alabama with an American flag background and the word ‘#VOTED’ in the center.

 Nicolle Sartain/The News Courier

7:35

Precincts began reporting numbers to the Limestone County Courthouse Annex.

7:45

With three of twenty-seven precincts reporting, Joshua McLaughlin (84.87%) is leading Randy King (14.99%) in the sheriff's race. 

7:50

Sheryl Scales (49.05%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (50.85%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.

8:05

With seventeen of twenty-seven precincts reporting, Joshua McLaughlin (83.26%) is leading Randy King (16.16%) in the sheriff's race. 

Sheryl Scales (48.05%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (51.64%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.

Derrick Gatlin (63.27%) leads the Limestone County Commission District 3 race against Stephanie Manning (36.61%).

8:25

Only three precincts remain to report to the annex.

8:30

With twenty-four of twenty-seven precincts reporting, Joshua McLaughlin (82.97%) is leading Randy King (16.39%) in the sheriff's race. 

Sheryl Scales (43.51%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (56.26%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.

Derrick Gatlin (64.69%) leads the Limestone County Commission District 3 race against Stephanie Manning (35.2%).

8:40

Only two precincts are left to report.

Here's how Limestone County has voted in some of the state races.

Governor: Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (18.69%) Kay Ivey (77.25%) James "Jimmy" Blake (3.37%)

Lieutenant Governor: Will Ainsworth (86.22%) Ruth Page-Nelson (13.27%)

U.S. Senator: Will Boyd (20.96%) Katie Britt (76.27%) John Sophocleus (2.47%)

U.S. Representative, 5th district: Kathy Warner-Stanton (20.78%) Dale Strong (75.99%) P.J. Greer (3.12%)

8:50

The last precincts have reported to the courthouse annex. The unofficial results are pending.

Joshua McLaughlin (82.08%) leads Randy King (17.30%) in the sheriff's race. 

Sheryl Scales (40.77%) trails just behind Henry Fudge (59.08%) in the Limestone County Board of Education District 1 race.

Derrick Gatlin (64.08%) leads the Limestone County Commission District 3 race against Stephanie Manning (35.85%).

The News Courier will publish the unofficial results from the elections office as soon as they are made available.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you