Airstreams are back in Athens for the 53rd Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.
This marks the second year the Wally Byam Airstream Club is parking on Elkton Street for a week of bluegrass, fun and fall festivities.
The special event rally, sponsored by the Alabama Airstream Club, runs today through Sunday.
The Wally Byam Airstream Club, founded in 1955, is one of the largest single-brand recreational vehicle organizations in the world, with more than 7,500 Airstream owners and 120 local units across the United States, Canada and Europe.
Alabama Airstream Club President Bill Lancaster and special event rally chairman Russ Pry said the Airstreamers — as they refer to themselves — are always looking forward to the opportunity to enjoy old friends, make new friends and experience new adventures, wherever their Airstreams take them.
The rallies and caravans, sponsored by the WBAC, provide a myriad of activities members can participate in throughout the year, like the annual fiddlers convention.
A little history
Rally organizers said Airstream, the manufacturer of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world.
The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort.
Organizers said Byam's credo, “Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements,” has made the aluminum Airstream trailer a timeless classic. Airstreams have been on the road since 1931, and Airstream RVs are still in production today.
Rally organizers said Airstream did stop production during World War II, as aluminum was classified as a critical war material and the War Production Board ordered the suspension of the production of travel trailers for personal use.
Wally Byam closed the plant in 1942, but reformed Airstream Inc. in 1948 with the Airstream Liner model.
Organizers said every single Airstream travel trailer is crafted by hand in Jackson Center, Ohio.
“When you become an 'Airstreamer,' you join a community of people who seek a life well-lived and well-traveled as a high priority,” Pry said.
Lancaster said one question he gets every year is about the big red numbers on the Airstreams. People ask if they are rental units, he said.
“No, that's how much we owe on it,” Lancaster joked.
The red numbers are actually Wally Byam Club international membership numbers.
Airstreams in Athens
For many years, the Alabama Airstream Club had held rallies during the fiddlers convention, but the rallies were discontinued in 2007.
Pry said the Airstreamers are excited the special event rally was reintroduced last year. Facilities, including water and electricity, have been improved at each campsite, which are located close to Athens State University.
In 2018, 32 Airstream RVs with 65 people from nine states attended the rally. There was one Airstream trailer from a local dealer on display and open to the public. This year, there are 35 Airstream RVs with 71 people from seven states registered to attend.
“Next year, we would love to fill the place up,” Lancaster said.
There are some Airstreamers attending this year he has never met before.
“They come as strangers and leave as friends,” Lancaster said.
The oldest Airstream on the site was built in 1979. The newest model is a 2020.
Rocket City RV, the only Airstream dealer in North Alabama, brought four new Airstream trailers to display at the rally site, 603 Elkton St. The display is open to the public, organizers said.
Tim Maxwell, Airstream regional director of sales for the eastern region, will also be on site in support of Rocket City RV and the Alabama Airstream Club.
Organizers said they are thankful to the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, Alabama Veterans Museum, Vietnam Veterans of America, Belle Chevre Cheese Shop, Associated Growers Co-Op Inc., and Wheeler Lake Scenic Cruises for their support of the rally. They also want to thank Rocket City RV for their support, and Athens State University and Athens Bible School for use of their facilities.
Many of the Airstream Club members will leave Athens for their next stop Oct. 10-14 at the Airstream Region 6 Rally at the North Alabama State Fairgrounds in Muscle Shoals.
