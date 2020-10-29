Lindsay Lane Christian Academy has been steadily adding programs to the school since its inception in 2009, and soon teenage students will have another option as part of the curriculum. Thanks to a donation made to the school, LLCA will begin offering a driver's education program this summer before making the course an elective next school year.
LLCA Head of School Stephen Murr said a donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, gifted the academy a 2015 Honda Civic that will be used in the new program. Murr announced the gift and new upcoming driver's ed course as part of his State of Education address given via livestream at Calhoun Community College on Oct. 20.
“It is a small four-door car that the kids can use as part of the program,” Murr said. “We just had to add the brake on the passenger side for the instructor — it was the only required modification. The car has been really well taken care of.”
Murr said Lindsay Lane originally wanted to add the new driver's education course next spring, but due to COVID-19, the required training for instructors was not available. So instead, Murr said the plan is for Lindsay Lane to begin offering driver's ed as a program next summer, one open to students from any school, before making it an elective for only LLCA students the following school year.
“We have a good-sized parking lot, so the classes will probably start (actual driving) there,” Murr said. “Then they will be taken on the road like any other driver. It will operate the same as any other course.”
Murr said he believes adding the program to the academy's curriculum is important because students naturally want to learn to drive as they become old enough to legally operate a vehicle.
Driver's ed will become one of several programs added by LLCA over the past few years, including various clubs and sports teams.
“We need programs like these to help students know they are not missing out on anything here at Lindsay Lane,” Murr said. “Several of the students are excited about driver's ed. We have a fair-sized freshman class, so many of them will be able to do it.”
