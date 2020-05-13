A Lindsay Lane Christian Academy student has been named among the top 1% of high school seniors as a National Merit Scholar.
Luke Farris, valedictorian of the LLCA Class of 2020, was announced this week as a winner in the National Merit Scholarship Competition. Scholars are chosen based on their academic record, scores on the Preliminary SAT, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, recommendations by high school officials and an essay by the Scholar.
"It's a real honor," Farris said. "I feel really blessed."
Farris plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville this fall to pursue an undergraduate degree in computer science. He said he also wants to get his master's degree in software engineering, though he isn't sure what career he'll pursue after that.
"This is what I'm passionate about," he said of his future majors. "I'll worry about what kind of job I'll get later."
Farris included his parents in his essay for the competition, saying they worked hard to get him where he is today and he appreciates all they've done. He also thanked his school and friends for their support and encouragement.
He will be entering his fall semester with 49 college credit hours already completed, thanks to dual enrollment opportunities in high school. In addition to American literature and world history, Farris even completed a theatre course — all while remaining an active volunteer at his church and in the community.
"I've always tried to work very hard," Farris said. "It's great to be able to represent all that work."
Farris was one of more than 1.5 million high school juniors who took the PSAT at the beginning of this year's scholarship program. The PSAT serves as an initial screening of program entrants. Only 16,000 students were named semifinalists in the competition, which was then narrowed down to about 15,000 finalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation said that group was narrowed further to 7,600 scholarship winners, with Farris among the 2,500 Merit Scholars who will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their achievement. He was the sole awardee announced for Limestone County and one of only 35 in Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.