Three local businesses recently competed and picked up honors at the annual Alabama Small Business of the Year awards.
All three businesses — Reseda Nursery, Morell Engineering and First Metro Bank — were nominated by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce to compete. All three were awarded at the chamber's annual luncheon last April.
Jennifer Williamson, president of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, said the local chamber judges businesses on community involvement, chamber participation, business success and overall deservedness. She added the same criteria is used to determine state winners.
Last month, the businesses received the following honors at the Alabama Small Business of the Year awards luncheon in Birmingham:
• Reseda Nursery received the bronze award in the category of 1-10 employees;
• Morell Engineering was a finalist in the category of 11-50 employees; and
• First Metro Bank was a finalist in the Emerging Business category.
Williamson said the chamber was honored to nominate the three businesses to compete at the state level.
“(We) appreciate the opportunity to be part of the Alabama Small Business Awards and have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on our local winners at the state level,” she said. “We are proud of our local small businesses and their success. Through the state level competition, we are able to brag on our small businesses to the entire state.”
