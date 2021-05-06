One local resident's personal mission to pick up trash in Athens has turned into a group effort to help eliminate litter in the city.
Oasis: Christ's Church at Athens is hosting “Mrs. Laverne's Clean My Block Party” from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park, 815 Westview Ave.
"Mrs. Laverne" refers to Laverne Gilbert, a concerned citizen who began picking up trash around Athens last summer. Gilbert said once COVID-19 began affecting everyday life, she became stuck at home and even had to miss out on a planned trip aboard a cruise ship.
Instead of out on the ocean, she found herself meditating on her front porch, asking the Lord what she could do, when she noticed a city crew mowing a ditch near her home.
Gilbert said the worker missed an area that needed to be mowed, and she asked him to go over the area. The worker told her he would, but he would leave a mess given the amount of trash in the area. Gilbert said she would pick up the trash, and thus a newfound calling was discovered.
Gilbert began picking up trash in different parts of the city last summer, sometimes going out every day of the week. She began posting about her trash pickups on social media and occasionally, she receives help in her endeavors.
Jerome Malone, pastor of Oasis, said he saw Gilbert picking up trash on South Hine Street near his church.
“I guess because Mrs. Laverne is on fire, we are all catching fire,” Malone said. “There was one day I was walking out, and she and several others were cleaning up on our street. I stopped her and asked what she was doing, and she gave me her story.”
Malone, inspired by Gilbert's drive, put together an event the next week in which youth from his church helped pick up trash in an area of the neighborhood. The youth are part of an organization called SHIFT, which Malone said is meant for young people to try to “shift” the community in positive ways.
Now, Malone and Gilbert are working together to clean up the city and raise awareness for the ongoing problem of litter with the block party. Malone said volunteers will gather at 8:30 a.m. at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park and will go to different locations for cleanups.
“We will divide up and go hit different areas in the city, then we are going to meet back (at the park) at 10:30 a.m. and we will have a free community cookout, play some games, have a concert and just have a good time,” Malone said. “We will give Mrs. Laverne an opportunity to share why we are doing what we are doing. Let's clean up (Athens) and keep it clean.”
Malone said he wants everyone in the community to be involved, especially youth. The concert after the cleanup will feature a performance by recording artist Dante Pride.
“We have to make a difference in our community,” he said. “A lot of times, we are stuck within the four walls of our church building. We are constantly talking, but I think it's time to start walking and making a difference in our community.”
Gilbert, Malone and Oasis are partnering with Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful for the event. KALB will be providing cleaning supplies like grabbers, trash bags and gloves.
“It's great to have the citizens come out, see the need and want to do something about it,” KALB Executive Director Leigh Patterson said. “With Mrs. Laverne, she has been on fire from Day 1. It's good to know there are citizens in this community that care, that want to go out and want to make things look beautiful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.