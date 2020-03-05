Jerry Allen Newby of Newby Farms was recognized for his hard-earned yields at the annual Stoneville Legacy Club celebration held recently in Destin, Florida.
Now in its fourth year, the Stoneville Legacy Club honors cotton growers for their advanced knowledge and skill used to maximize yields and profit potential, along with producing high-quality fiber. New this year, growers that produce cotton without irrigation were given the opportunity to enter the club.
Twenty-six growers, including Newby, earned memberships to the Stoneville Legacy Club and were honored for harvest yields in the top 10% of their states. Newby qualified in the non-irrigated division, harvesting 1,122 pounds of Stoneville cotton per acre. He also took home the top award for most non-irrigated acres in the Mid-South region.
“For nearly 100 years, Stoneville has remained a brand growers trust to consistently perform at high levels,” said Rachel Walters, BASF Cottonseed Marketing Manager. “Stoneville Legacy Club growers pair our elite germplasm with their quality management to deliver high yields year in and year out. They deserve to be recognized, and we are honored to partner with them year after year.”
To qualify for the Stoneville Legacy Club, growers must have planted 100% Stoneville cotton seed on at least 20 qualifying acres from Jan. 1–Dec. 31, 2019.
Visit Stoneville.com/LC to view a complete list of winners and learn more about how to qualify for the 2020 Stoneville Legacy Club.
