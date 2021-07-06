A love for barbecue has led an Athens couple to launch a food truck/tent to share their passion for smoking meats and cooking sides.
Koty and Victoria Landers have a love for barbecue. That's why the couple decided to attend a few local events in April to see how the community would respond to their food truck. The Landers said the response was excellent and encouraged them to explore larger events in the community.
“We were shocked at the response we received in Ardmore and Athens,” Koty Landers said. “It is very encouraging to a small business like ours when we sell out at events.”
Koty Landers said most people don’t realize that it takes more than 10 hours for the meat to smoke on the grill, and he prides himself in making sure the meat stays juicy and cooks all the way through. While the meat is smoking, Victoria Landers is busy prepping the homemade sides. The two most common sides they offer are potato salad and baked beans.
“All of our sides are recipes from my grandmother and mother,” Victoria Landers said. “It means the world to me that I can pay tribute to my loved ones.”
About the name
Several people have asked the Landers how the name Beer Belly BBQ came about. The Landers said they wanted to find something catchy enough patrons would remember it.
“We spent several days thinking about a name, and when Beer Belly BBQ came up, it just clicked and fit our personalities,” said Victoria Landers.
What’s on the menu?
Beer Belly BBQ’s menu includes brisket, ribs, pulled pork and quarter chicken plates.
Zachery Winston, a recent patron reviewed Beer Belly BBQ, saying “Best brisket around. Hands down!! If you ever see them out, GET IN LINE!”
The menu differs at each event, so the Landers encourage everyone to visit https://www.facebook.com/BeerBellyBBQAlabama and follow the Facebook page.
What's next?
Beer Belly BBQ is scheduled to be at High Cotton Arts’ Summer Music Series 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 10. They also plan to participate in Athens Main Street’s Fridays after Five event from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.