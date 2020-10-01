In the midst of a year marred by COVID-19, the activities calendar for local Cub Scouts has not gone unaffected.
Signups for Cub Scouts and the beginning of the new program year largely coincide with school calendars, and Athens Pack 7024 Cubmaster Jake Jones said the restrictions in place have made launching the new year for the group very challenging.
Pack 7024 usually begins activities around Labor Day, with programs extending through May and even some held in the summer months, but coronavirus has largely derailed those plans this year.
“We ceased operations when schools closed in the spring,” Jones said. “We did not have a green light to do summer activities, which are a great way to keep families engaged and aware of fall start dates.”
Pack 7024 is open to boys in kindergarten through fifth grade. Cost is $80 for the year, which can be made in two payments. Boys new to Scouting are charged a $25 new Scout fee by the national organization, Boy Scouts of America.
In order to get the word out about the group, den leaders for Pack 7024 usually visit Blue Springs Elementary and the Athens City elementary schools, and send flyers home with students before a planned recruitment night.
“We have a great relationship with the schools, our recruiting efforts were always a huge success and we were allowed to meet (at local schools) as well,” Jones said. “It was really an ideal situation.”
Given current COVID-19 restrictions, visits and meetings at local schools are not allowed at this time. Neither are the usually larger first meetings of Scouts before smaller groups are separated by grade level. That meant going back to the drawing board when it comes to Scout gatherings.
According to a release from the organization, the answer is to meet by den as arranged by the den leaders and the Scouts’ parents, with small groups meetings at the youth center of First United Methodist Church in Athens, Pack 7024’s chartering organization. Initial meetings are being held this week.
The traditional Kids Dugout Play Day has also been set for 3–5 p.m. Saturday at the Athens Sportsplex.
“We want to deliver a good program to our Scouts, and our boys want to get back to it,” said den leader Dana Henry. “This is not perfect, but we do feel we can have quality Scouting. The main thing is to provide a good experience in a safe environment to our Scouts, and whatever that takes, we are willing to try for them.”
For more information on Pack 7024, call Jones at 615-714-7791 or Henry at 256-777-7694. Visit beascout.org for more information on Scouting, including other branches and packs.
