For years, Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans has worked to help local veterans and their families access the support and resources they need. However, members say the pandemic and a few “lean years” have taken their toll, and they’re hoping the community can help them get back on track.
Tickets for the second annual Valentine’s Day Raffle and Fundraiser are on sale now, and proceeds raised from the sale will benefit two causes. The first, of course, is to help veterans by funding wheelchair ramps, holiday meals and other veteran-focused activities hosted by the DAV.
The other is revamping the old chapter house so the local DAV can offer a place for veterans to visit, whether it’s because they need help understanding their Veterans Affairs benefits or simply need a place to hang and chat with other veterans.
“Anything the chapter does is to raise money for projects that will benefit veterans,” said Jamie King, a chapter member who served in the U.S. Marines Corps.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will take place Feb. 6, and the list of prizes includes fine jewelry, hotel stays, gift cards for local restaurants and more. Winners don’t have to be present to win.
James Thoni, who serves as the chapter’s adjutant, treasurer and service officer, said the funds raised will help all veterans, not just those associated with the DAV. Thoni started working with the DAV in 2015 after more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and said he enjoys working with other veterans to help the community as a whole.
“We’re an all-volunteer force of veterans that happened to qualify as disabled with the VA,” he said.
He hopes to help even more by getting an office set up at the chapter house on Airport Road. The chapter house was a common meeting spot for the DAV back in the day, but over the years, many of its features have fallen into disrepair.
If the raffle and other fundraisers planned for this year are successful enough, the DAV plans to renovate the building, from the roof and foundation to walls and bathrooms. They also plan to install an office space with internet, computers and other basic equipment vital to their mission.
“Over the last year, I’ve just been working out of my house and running to meet people when I can,” Thoni said. “This would give me a central location for people to find me — and find people, in general.”
There was talk of selling the building at one point, but Thoni said chapter members ultimately decided renovations would be easier and more cost-effective than selling at a loss and finding another building to purchase.
It also means that once renovations are complete, the veterans organization can rent out the updated space to community members in need of a spot to host get-togethers. King said they’ve also discussed hosting watch parties for major sports events.
To donate
Those who wish to support the DAV’s mission, either financially or by volunteering, can contact King at 256-614-2140, Thoni at jthoni.alDAV51@outlook.com or 256-508-2151, or Chapter Commander Randy Welcher at Commander.ALDAV51@outlook.com. Monetary donations can be mailed to DAV Chapter 51, P.O. Box 1693, Athens, AL 35612.
Chapter 51 has also organized a blood drive with LifeSouth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Vietnam Veterans Association, 17015 W. Elm St., Athens. Attendees can buy tickets to win one of six $50 chocolate heart boxes from Russell Stover’s of Athens. Tickets will be $2 each or three for $5.
There will even be food plates for sale at $10 each, with one door prize ticket included per purchase.
A raffle for fishing gear or firearms is being planned for later this spring, King said, and two other raffles will be announced for the second half of the year.
Veterans who are interested in joining the DAV can visit dav.org for more information or attend a chapter meeting as the guest of a current member. Meetings are held 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the chapter house.
