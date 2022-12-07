Athens High School alumnus Val Collier, 26, recently graduated from Southern Miss as a first generation college student.
Collier graduated from AHS in 2015 and went on to Calhoun to complete a welding program and then to Southern Miss where he completed his degree in construction management.
Collier, a dad of two boys Tobias and Ezra, completed his degree while also being a full-time dad, husband, and employee.
Being a dad “was a daily reminder of the reasons that I couldn’t quit because I want to be able to tell my kids no matter how hard it gets we always finish what we start,” Collier said.
Collier’s wife Payton said it is rewarding to see where he is now after watching him complete his degree for the last several years while also being all he needed to be for his family.
“He’s done it full time, and he hasn’t let up at all,” she said.
Being a full-time student and working full-time posed challenges for also being a full-time father, but he made it work.
“I’d get home at five or six, spend time with the boys until 9 or so, and then stay up late doing homework,” Collier said. “There were many 1:00 a.m. mornings.”
As a first generation student, Collier wanted to break the cycle.
“I had a lot of help and support from the community of Athens and everybody saw a potential in me that I didn’t see,” Collier said. “I had a lot of mentors and people that guided me and said ‘you’re smarter than you give yourself credit for.”
While he was in school, Collier got his home builders license and hopes to get his general contractor’s license by the summer time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.