National Small Business Week ends Saturday, and local groups like Athens Main Street and the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce are working to celebrate locally owned shops and restaurants all week.
The Chamber on Monday visited beverage shop Nutrition on the Square to kick off the week, while Athens Main Street is posting information about a different small business on The Square in Athens on social media each day.
“We are sharing business profiles from some of our small businesses, things that people may not know and why being downtown is important to them,” AMS Executive Director Tere Richardson said. “We are sharing why shopping local is important, and we have volunteers taking photos in the businesses. We are using the hashtag #facesofshoplocal and sharing photos of business owners so people can see who they are supporting.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration began National Small Business Week more than 50 years ago. According to the agency, Small Business Week “recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create nearly two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.”
Several upgrades were made to businesses on The Square last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including an increase in outdoor dining space and curbside pickup. Richardson said she feels like businesses downtown had good support last year despite the pandemic, but now Athens Main Street is focusing on keeping that interest up for newcomers and longtime residents.
“We don't want people to forget about downtown and our small businesses,” Richardson said. "We want to continue to remind people that shopping local is extremely important in helping to keep our downtown strong.”
Athens Main Street plans to extend the celebration of local small businesses throughout the month of May. Richardson said there are too many “great businesses” to share about them all in a single week.
Athens Main Street is highlighting different businesses and their owners each day on social media and asking them why shopping local is so important.
Regina Crawford, owner of Crawford's Gifts, said it is important for people to reinvest in their community, and shopping local with independent retailers is one way to do so.
Brandi Griffin, owner of Boutique Bliss, said shopping local is important because of the relationships store owners can build with customers.
“Some of my customers have become lifelong friends,” Griffin said. “I just love the one-on-one time with my customers.”
Pimentos owner Teresa Brodie said being a small business owner "allows us to give back to our community with jobs, donations, taxes and whatever (the) need may be. We are there to help and support our community.”
The Chamber will continue its surprise visits to local businesses in Athens and Limestone County this week, and Richardson said she encourages everyone to visit a business downtown this week to eat and shop local.
“Around 90% of our businesses in downtown are small businesses, and if they went away, downtown would essentially close its doors,” she said. “If they went away, the heart of our community would cease to be. They are extremely important.”
