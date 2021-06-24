Ham radio operators from the Limestone Amateur Radio Emergency Service in Athens will be spending a full 24 hours participating in a national amateur radio exercise this weekend, and the public is invited to join them as they work.
The event begins 1 p.m. Saturday and will run until 1 p.m. Sunday at Swan Creek Park by Athens Middle School. Called ARRL Field Day, the annual amateur radio activity was organized in 1933 by the American Radio Relay League, a national association for amateur radio, according to participants.
Members of the public can visit the park during the field day to watch the Limestone ARES take part. There will also be ham radio stations set up for visitors to use and learn about.
ARRL describes the event as "ham radio's open house," with more than 40,000 "hams" setting up temporary transmitting stations in public locations "to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation." Some groups use it as a chance to informally compete against each other while showing off how their work benefits their local community.
"For many radio clubs, ARRL Field Day is one of the highlights of their annual calendar. The contest part is simply to contact as many other stations as possible and to learn to operate our radio gear in abnormal situations and less than optimal conditions," LARES said in a release. "We use these same skills when we help with events such as marathons and bike races; fundraisers such as walk-a-thons; celebrations such as parades; exhibits at earth day — these are all large, preplanned, non-emergency activities."
During Field Day 2020, more than 18,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America, according to ARRL. The organization reports more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the U.S. and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
Those who wish to get involved in the Athens-Limestone area are invited to attend LARES meetings, which take place 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Limestone EMA, 1011 W. Market St., Athens. There is no age requirement to obtain a license and become an amateur radio operator, though a written test is required.
To learn more, visit "Athens Ham Radio" on Facebook, visit arrl.org or email David Merchant at n4sev.field.day@gmail.com.
