In the age of do-it-yourself projects, the owner of a local remodeling business knows not having the time, tools and expertise can make it difficult to clear off the home remodeling “to-do list.”
Mike Littrell, the owner of Athens Handyman Service, LLC, said that's why his business works to provide property owners with quality upgrades and maintenance work.
The company slogan is “A homeowner's best friend.”
“We do everything — repairs, drywall, painting,” Littrell said. “Kitchen and baths are our speciality.”
The company also does window and door replacements, electrical and plumbing work, roofing, custom cabinets and more. Littrell also has tiling specialists on staff.
“We take care of everything, from start to finish,” Littrell said.
He has owned Athens Handyman Service since 2007 but has been a state-licensed and insured homebuilder for more than 30 years.
“Remodeling is in big demand,” Littrell said, adding it's a service the economy doesn't typically affect.
Hiring a contractor?
After 30 years in the business, one of the biggest things Littrell recommends is getting three quotes or bids before choosing a contractor. He also highly recommends writing down everything that needs to be fixed or remodeled. Then, make copies and give each contractor the list.
Littrell said the list will help each contractor come up with a more accurate proposal, instead of one having a lot less or a lot more in the proposal than the others. For instance, one contractor might know installing a new floor in the bedroom needs to be included, but it might have accidentally been left out when talking to another contractor.
Time is also a factor.
“If you want to do some remodeling in the spring, you need to be thinking about it now and looking for a good contractor,” he said.
It's also important to vet a contractor, Littrell said. He's had homeowners tell him they went with the lowest bid contractor and got burnt. He's also heard stories of someone not qualified to the do the job taking money and not coming back.
Littrell said with Athens Handyman Services “you're never prepaying for anything.” He said it's not only safe for the homeowner but makes them feel comfortable.
Littrell advises checking contractor reviews and complaints through places like the Better Business Bureau. He said anyone can say they are a handyman, get a license and buy cheap insurance. However, they might not have any qualifications, he said.
“That's why I tell people we are state-licensed,” Littrell said. “I might pay a little more for my contractor's license, but it's worth it.”
Littrell said a lot of new contractors are here for the rush and because the market is currently booming.
“They write contracts, get down payments, and then they're gone, especially when people have storm damage,” Littrell said.
“I hate to see homeowners taken advantage of when someone leaves and they're stuck,” he said. “There are lots of good contractors out there, but there are also a lot of bad ones.”
Littrell's advice is “be cautious, check references, see if they live local, and don't jump on the first low price.”
What's hot right now?
One of the hottest things on the market right now is LVT (luxury vinyl tile) or LVP (luxury vinyl plank) flooring, according to Littrell.
The market is growing when it comes to the waterproof flooring, which comes in a variety of colors and patterns, he said. There's a demand for the flooring in new homes and homes being remodeled.
Littrell said the flooring is affordable at less than $5 per square foot for material and labor. He compared it to ceramic tile, which comes in at about $8 to $9 per square foot and includes a lot more labor.
Littrell said the flooring is durable and resistant to dents, moisture damage and more.
“It's kind of new to the market, but it's exploding everywhere,” he said.
