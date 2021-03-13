Though the world seems to be turning the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccines become more available, people across the planet have likely found it more difficult to find happiness during a pandemic.
However, that doesn't stop the Athens Chapter of Optimist International from promoting its namesake state of mind ahead of the International Day of Happiness on March 20.
According to the group's website, “Optimist International is a worldwide volunteer organization made up of more than 2,500 local clubs whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities and in themselves.”
“We have been around since the 1980s,” club president Jack Baldwin said of the Athens chapter. “Most of our members are quite a bit older. We work with youth in the community.”
Baldwin said the Optimist Club helps to provide Christmas gifts to families in need and sees to it that children in state care receive a birthday card with a monetary gift inside so they can “get something for themselves.”
“Each year, we give a $1,000 scholarship to a student graduating from Athens High School, and we'll also give one to someone from the county if we have enough money,” Baldwin said. “We have been able to do that pretty much every year. As with everybody, we have been having trouble trying to keep things going through this pandemic, and we are looking for new members.”
The Optimist Club meets the second Thursday of each month. Anyone interested in learning more about the club is invited to call Baldwin at 256-444-1817.
The group originally wanted to ask students what happiness is in their opinion in ahead of March 20, but COVID-19 has prevented most outside interaction with schools this year.
Even so, students ages 11 to 18 still have the opportunity to perform a song, whether playing or singing, and submit it to Youtube with the hashtag #OptimistMusicalHappiness2021 in order to enter a contest and compete for one of six prizes through Optimist International.
The deadline to enter is Monday. Visit optimist.org for more information.
International Day of Happiness
“In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution which recognized happiness as a 'fundamental human goal' and called for 'a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples,'” the UN said on its website promoting the International Day of Happiness.
In 2012, the UN adopted a resolution that decreed the International Day of Happiness would be observed each year on March 20. It was first celebrated in 2013.
“They are trying to end poverty, increase education and other things that are important for optimists,” Baldwin said. “We thought it would be a good time now to see what it means to have happiness.”
