Several Limestone County residents have recently experienced power outages around the area, but based on information from Athens Utilities, it seems to have been isolated incidents.
Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, a substation in East Limestone was down due to an issue with nature, according to Athens Utilities. A snake chasing a bird caused some problems that were resolved early that morning, the Utilities department said. Since then, the department said there have been some scattered weather related outages.
Many residents also noticed an outage and a police presence at Buc-ee’s on Tuesday night. That was unrelated to anything else and scheduled by the company itself, according to Athens Utilities.
The utility company said it is not aware of any problems with the grid and has not been notified of any issues from TVA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.