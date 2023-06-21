At least two local early childhood education centers are a part of a statewide expansion of the Alabama First Class Pre-K program.
The classrooms included in this first round are part of Governor Kay Ivey’s specific education initiatives, according to a release from the governor, that includes addressing turnaround schools and high needs areas as well as reducing wait lists for pre-K programs.
Tender Care Learning Center and Lil’ Tigers Learning Center in Limestone County were both named on the list released by the governor. There were 69 centers total added to the state program. In addition to the Limestone centers, three were named in Morgan County, one in Lauderdale, and two in Cullman. The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education expects to fund additional classrooms in areas of the state with wait lists and other identified needs.
Paula Armstrong has been the owner and director of Tender Care Learning Center in Athens for 29 years and she said she was thrilled that this funding is coming to Limestone County children.
“I believe the quality of the pre-K classroom is just going to go even higher than it already is,” she said.
She said that in the spring the center decided to apply for a grant and so the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education’s Office of School Readiness came to do a site survey.
“I just thought you know what, this county needs as much quality pre-K as it can get and so I just contacted the department of education and asked if we could be considered,” she said.
The center has always had K2, 3, and 4 but this will be the first time the K4 will be done through the state First Class pre-K program.
“When you first become an OSR certified pre-K, you get a larger amount,” she said.
That funding helps with the salary for certified teachers, new classroom furnishings and curriculum among other things. The Office of School Readiness that administers First Class Pre-K just received a nearly $12 million increase from the 2024 Education Trust Fund signed by Ivey. A release from the governor’s office says the department will continue to ensure pay parity for all First Class Pre-K teachers with the same pay raise as K-12 public school teachers in the upcoming school year. Tender Care already has a certified teacher on staff.
“It will be very similar to what we’ve been doing. The only difference is we will now have coaches that will come in and help us with the curriculum, help us with testing and evaluating the children and their progress,” Armstrong said.
The curriculum at Tender Care will actually be the same one that they were already teaching. The students in the K3 class will be promoted to the K4 class and there will be a few openings that parents can contact the center to apply for their child. They will not participate in the lottery.
“Our hours are extended hours; in other words we’re open from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.. Most of your OSR First Class is six and half hours, so they’ll have to be picked up by 2:30 or 3 p.m., something like that, but we do offer extended care for morning and afternoon,” she said.
Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program has consistently been awarded high ratings nationally. In May, it was announced that for the 17th year in a row it received the highest quality rating by the National Institute for Early Education Research, including four years of highest ratings based on more stringent measures of practice.
Armstrong said working with the department of education is something she looks forward to doing to improve the education of the children.
“We’ll do everything we can to make sure that the learning experience is awesome for the children that are here just like we have been in the past. We’re looking forward to working with the state education department, with their coaches to see the things that we can improve on and do better,” she said.
