Two Relay for Life teams based in Limestone County are joining the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society to help provide “the gift of life.”
The County for a Cure Team and City of Athens Relay Team are helping to support a Red Cross blood drive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Beasley Center, 202 W. Bryan St.
“There is not a better gift you can give someone than the gift of life,” said County for a Cure captain Michelle Williamson. “This is a very special opportunity for our team to partner with some amazing people to make a difference in our community.”
Athens Relay Team captain Holly Hollman said she knows just how important blood drives can be in helping to fight cancer. Former Athens mayor and state representative Dan Williams, known locally as "Mayor Dan," died from a form of leukemia in 2015.
“He had to have blood transfusions as part of his treatment, so we know firsthand the importance of giving blood not only to fight cancer but to support a community need,” Hollman said.
Chick-fil-A in Athens is also helping to sponsor the blood drive. Tuesday is National Coffee Day, so the restaurant will be offering free coffee to each donor.
According to the Red Cross, one blood donation can save up to three lives, and someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.
Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=cancersociety to register as a donor and schedule a time. According to the Red Cross, the organization will make a monetary donation to the American Cancer Society based on the number of donors who participate.
