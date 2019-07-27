Growing pains are inevitable for the Athens-Limestone community as officials anticipate an influx of new residents over the next five to 10 years.
The growth won't just come from the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and its related suppliers, but also from growth at Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Space Flight Center and associated contractors. Last November, the FBI announced it would relocate more than 1,300 employees from the Washington, D.C., area to Huntsville. Mayor Tommy Battle was quoted as saying the FBI expansion could ultimately bring 4,000 to 5,000 employees to Redstone Arsenal.
The FBI recently invited a number of regional school leaders to Quantico, Virginia, to meet with FBI officials about what educational opportunities are available to the children of relocating members. The contingent, which travel to Virginia in September, will include Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk and Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay.
Each superintendent this week said they and their respective boards are planning for the future and how their systems would be affected by growth, but each had lingering questions: how much to expect and how soon to expect it.
There is also the matter of funding. School systems receive money in arrears, so if enrollment jumps up ahead of the 2020 or 2021 school year, systems could potentially face funding concerns.
Each superintendent proposed a similar idea about how to generate funds for school systems without raising property or sales taxes. For each new residential lot, the county and city would require the developer to pay a surcharge that would go to the respective school system. That surcharge would then be passed along by the developer to the home buyer and be included in the cost of the home.
The idea is still in its infancy, but Sisk and Holladay said it represents a way to generate more money for the local school systems without raising taxes.
Limestone County Schools
Sisk said the Limestone County Board of Education recently commissioned an architect to conduct a building-by-building assessment of the system and a demographer who can conduct research. The board has not yet received that information.
When speaking on specific growth areas, Sisk said East Limestone continues to be popular with residential developers, but he added it's becoming more widespread.
“I think the area that may surprise some people is Ardmore,” he said. “There is a 100-house subdivision going in near Cedar Hill (Elementary School), and there are plans for others.”
He said, however, the board can learn from what happened in other areas, including Nashville, which landed both a GM production plant in Spring Hill and a Nissan plant in Smyrna.
Limestone County Schools isn't just anticipating a need for more bricks and mortar, however. Sisk explained enrollment at the county's virtual school, Alabama Connections Academy, is 500 more than last year. He said total enrollment will be up more than 2,500 this year.
Athens City Schools
Holladay said the Athens City Schools board developed a growth plan spanning 10–15 years a few years back, but he believes the plan may instead be condensed to one that spans five to seven years. His only immediate growth concern is Athens Intermediate School, but he said it's possible the old Athens Middle School on Clinton Street may again be used to ease crowding concerns.
“We couldn't go back to putting 800 to 900 students there like we had before, but we have architects looking at it and looking at some type of renovation,” he said. “We've got plenty of growth room at the middle school, and we've got plenty of growth room at the high school.”
When asked about projections, Holladay said the system has been growing at a rate of about 200 students per year. He anticipates that amount could double, thanks to the MTM plant and other Huntsville-area growth.
In addition to more students, Holladay anticipates some funding challenges. The system plans to build a new 600-student Athens Elementary School building at a cost of $13 million. It remains to be seen if the system will borrow the full amount or only a portion of it.
The system is also mulling other potential sites for schools in the future, including within the future 296-lot Links at Canebrake development off Lindsay Lane. The board has also considered purchasing property on Nick Davis Road.
“There's a lot of uncertainty, because we just don't know how much growth we're going to get, but I feel like it's going to continue,” he said. “When you're at less than 3% employment and you've got thousands of jobs coming in, you can't just shut it off. We want to make sure we're growing the right way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.