Two schools in Limestone County will benefit from STEM grants awarded by the Tennessee Valley Authority, according to a press release.
HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School in the Athens City Schools system will receive $5,000 for its “Think, Create, Build” project. West Limestone High School in the Limestone County Schools system will also receive $5,000 for its tech team.
TVA provided 142 grant awards for a total of $600,000. Funds were awarded to public schools across TVA's service area to develop science, technology, engineering and math education projects. The competitive STEM classroom grant program, operated in partnership with Battelle Education, received more than 290 grant requests from across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
“This is the second year we offered this program to the entire Valley and we saw a major increase in grant applications this year,” said Rachel Crickmar, TVA's senior program manager for Community Engagement.“There is a demand in the Valley for workforce development through STEM education, and I am proud of the way TVA and our retirees are responding to that demand.”
Among the awards is “Aquaponics Workforce” at Mount Juliet High School in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Students will benefit from work-based learning with the aquaponics tanks.
“Having funding for this versatile project is a great boost to our agriculture program,” said teacher Lindsay Nicholas. “Students will be setting rations and balances, weighing fish, monitoring nutrition, learning food processing and testing water and pH. Ag classes will also be keeping up with care and maintenance of the fish and water and will be learning to cycle fish manure to use as fertilizer for plants in the greenhouse. It truly is a project that every Ag class can have part in to learn how to manage a whole system.”
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
Visit https://www.tvastem.com/ for more information.
