Twenty-five Alabama 4-H members, including four from Limestone County, were recently selected as the 2019–2020 State 4-H Ambassadors.
Limestone students chosen include Ethan Keaton, Hannah Enskat, Sydney Pressnell and Zoe Nye.
The students will represent the organization statewide while collaborating with Alabama Cooperative Extension System faculty to plan and facilitate 4-H events throughout the club year.
Joy Scott, an Alabama Extension 4-H specialist, serves as one of the advisors of the state 4-H ambassadors. She said she is looking forward to seeing the outstanding leadership and citizenship skills this year’s ambassadors will bring.
“The 4-H ambassadors have an outstanding impact in the local, regional and state 4-H program,” Scott said. “Each state ambassador brings a special talent and leadership component to the program.”
Serving as a state 4-H ambassador provides additional skills development in leadership, public presentation, citizenship, community service, public relations and team building.
As part of their duties, the new team will plan and implementing the 4-H Midwinter Teen Leadership Retreat, represent 4-H at local and state events, promote the program to potential members and volunteers and demonstrate the impact 4-H has on the lives of young people and the community.
“We’re so proud of all of our youth ambassadors,” said Molly Gregg, assistant director of Alabama 4-H. “They are the voice of Alabama’s young people across the state.”
To qualify as an ambassador, youth must:
• Be enrolled members in 4HOnline and at least 14 years old;
• Be a high school sophomore, junior or senior;
• Complete at least one full club year as an active 4-H member;
• Demonstrate leadership in a variety of youth-development activities;
• Demonstrate commitment to community service and volunteerism;
• Have experience in planning and delivering events and activities;
• Demonstrate the ability to work as a team member and individually with young people and adults; and
• Have a diverse knowledge of Alabama 4-H programs and events.
Visit www.alabama4h.com for more information about leadership opportunities.
