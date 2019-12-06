The Trim-A-Tree Christmas tree farm in Athens is experiencing a high number of sales this year, thanks to Mother Nature and recently announced closures of two regional tree farms.
Sam George, general manager of Trim-A-Tree Farm on Line Road in Athens, said his farm went from selling 40 to 50 trees to selling 1,000, seemingly overnight. Trim-A-Tree and Back to Christmas Tree Farm on Mill Road in Madison are looking to fill voids left by tree farm closures.
Last year, the owners of the Valley Christmas Tree Plantation in Huntsville retired after 43 years. In November, Schwerman Christmas Tree Plantation in Lacey's Spring announced its final season after a series of damaging droughts and floods.
Trim-A-Tree experienced flooding at the beginning of the December, but George said his farm has weathered the storm.
George's 25-acre farm only produces 300 fully grown trees any given year. To keep the supply where it needs to be, the farm ships in trees from Wisconsin. Shipping the trees costs more, but George said it’s a necessary expense.
“The last thing we want is for them to buy an artificial tree and we never see them again,” he said.
Back to Christmas owner Judy McMurray expects the Madison market to be receptive.
"All of our marketing forecast is that everybody is going to back to the live trees,” she said. “We're looking forward to maintaining."
— Information for this report provided by Chris Joseph with WAFF-48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.