In an effort to attract more women to manufacturing, three Alabama industries partnered to offer a collaborative workforce development workshop series in Huntsville.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Polaris and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama worked together to launch the “Women in Manufacturing” workshop series.
Industry leaders forged the partnership to attract more women to careers in manufacturing and provide professional development opportunities for those already in the industry, said Toni Eberhart, corporate communications at Mazda Toyota.
The series kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at 3001 Ninth Ave. SW, with a special panel discussion featuring women in executive leadership roles at each company, Eberhart said. The workshops are free and dinner will be provided.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Communications Specialist Emily Rogers will lead the conversation with the following panelists:
• Marsha Cantrell, senior analyst, Toyota Motor North America;
• April Mason, general manager of administration, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama;
• Nancy “Ellen” McCarthy, vice president of government affairs, Polaris; and
• Michelle White, quality inspection manager, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.
More workshops
Additional workshops will be held monthly, highlighting a wide variety of topics, including:
• Leadership Opportunities for Women in Manufacturing," featuring Naomee Santana, global manufacturing training manager at Polaris, on April 14;
• "Breaking Boundaries: Dealing with the Glass Ceiling and Pay Gap," featuring Hilary Claybourne, center director of the Small Business Development Council, on May 12;
• "Social Media Tactics for Business and Professional Development," featuring Katie Henning, ORV social media specialist at Polaris, on June 9;
• "Time Management: Balancing Fast-Paced Work and Home Environments," featuring Lindsey Knupp. vice president of marketing, promotions and entertainment for Rocket City Trash Pandas, on July 14.
• "Global Workplace: Effective Long-Distance Communication Strategies," featuring Aleksandra Nowak of Polaris, on Aug. 11;
• "Public Speaking," featuring Nancy Covert, president of the Dale Carnegie Training Center of North and Central Alabama, on Sept. 8;
• "Health, Wellness and Self-Care Strategies," featuring Joe Lemery of Polaris, on Oct. 13.
• "Lean Manufacturing and Toyota Production System Principles," speaker to be determined, on Nov. 10; and
• "Personal Branding," featuring Holly Ralston with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center on Dec. 8.
Why the workshops?
Kim Ogle of Toyota and Naomee Santana of Polaris explained the need for the series.
“With only 29% women in manufacturing, according to the National Association of Manufacturers, there is a huge opportunity to tap into this talent pool. These workshops align perfectly with Toyota’s focus on increasing women in the industry and further supporting current female team members to excel and advance,” said Ogle, corporate communications analyst at Toyota.
Naomee Santana, global manufacturing training manager at Polaris, said, “Within Polaris, we elevate women through the internal program 'Women Leaders in Powersports.' The mission of this program is to cultivate an inclusive community where women can learn and explore the business of power sports, which supports recruiting and retaining women of Polaris. We strive to develop strong relationships within our community, share best practices and help women come together to learn from each other and support achievements,” Santana said.
“An inclusive workforce built of ambitious, talented, open-minded people can be a powerful force to move industry forward by providing a channel to learn, a channel to explore new perspectives and ultimately advance the workforce," she said.
More information about the kickoff is available at https://www.urbanengine.org/events/womeninmanufacturing or by visiting the Urban Engine on Facebook Events Page.
