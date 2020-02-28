Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.