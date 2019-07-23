A few days ago, the Huntsville area celebrated its role in the historic 1969 Apollo 11 mission that put man on the moon.
On Monday, one of the area's leading space-related contractors, Lockheed Martin, announced it is looking for the next generation of space-age pioneers. The company will host two information sessions in an effort to find candidates who want to enroll in the Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program.
A session is scheduled for 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus in the Advanced Technology Center lecture hall. Another session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon the same day at Northwest-Shoals Community College in Tuscumbia in the Bevill Center, building 121, room 141.
"This is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is looking for a successful career in a high-paying, high-skill industry to take advantage of hands-on training while still earning a wage," said Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama's labor secretary.
The five-week certification program is a joint effort between the state Department of Labor, Department of Commerce's workforce development division and Alabama Career Center system. The goal of AMTAP is to equip candidates with the skills necessary to build electronics hardware and develop, “an exciting career in space operations,” according to a press release from the Department of Labor.
The next AMTAP class begins Oct. 7. No experience is necessary to enroll in the program.
Participants are paid and offered benefits during the five-week training program. Candidates who successfully complete the program may be offered full-time employment at Lockheed Martin.
The curriculum includes limited solder certification and cable harnessing training. Training takes place at the Lockheed Martin Courtland facility and is taught by Lockheed Martin space instructors.
For more information, contact the Athens Career Center at 256-230-0880 or email Huntsville@alcc.alabama.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.