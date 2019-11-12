Longtime Limestone County educator Josephine Huggins Woodson died Nov. 6. She was 98.
Woodson, a former member of the Athens Board of Education, served the school system for more than 10 years.
A native of Limestone County, her education began at the American Missionary Association-sponsored Trinity High School. She graduated from Trinity in 1941 and furthered her education at Alabama A&M College, later university, where she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
She began teaching in the 1940s and was a substitute at Elkmont School. Woodson's first full-time teaching job was in the Little Elk community. She went on to teach school in Tanner at Blue Ridge School and later Tanner High School, where she remained until her retirement.
During that time, Woodson became deeply immersed in the Tanner community. She made many friends in Tanner and once said she learned many life lessons from what she called “a very close-knit community that supported each other.”
At one time, Woodson was known in the Tanner community for reading the obituaries at funerals.
After retiring from teaching, Woodson became a volunteer. She worked for many years as a Red Cross volunteer at Athens-Limestone Hospital. She volunteered to deliver meals with Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Athens-Limestone Beautification Board and RSVP. Woodson also volunteered for a home-schooling program and taught home-bound children in the community. Her service as president of the Athens-Limestone Community Association helped lead the first phase of saving and revitalizing Trinity High School.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Congregational Church, where she served as secretary, clerk and in other various capacities for many years.
Woodson was the fourth of eight children born to Bertha and Joseph P. Higgins. She was married to Deacon Earnest Woodson for more than 40 years.
Woodson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Ruth “Dicey” Fletcher, Estella Woodard, Celestine Bridgeforth and Frances Ricks; and her brother, Bennett E. Higgins.
She is survived by her sister, Katheryn Robinson of Birmingham; her brother, Marvin Higgins and wife, Betty, of Thomaston, Georgia; her sister-in-law, Shirley Higgins of Athens; her nieces and nephews, and her great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great niece.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. today at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.