Editor's note: Business announcements referenced in the following report may not represent all new or expanding businesses in Athens and Limestone County in 2019, but instead only those The News Courier learned about from the business owners or economic development officials.
The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. project in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County received a lion's share of business-related coverage last year, but the city of Athens saw several new retail businesses and restaurants opened in 2019.
“We had a great growth period, and we're looking forward to an exciting 2020,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks. “It's just been a phenomenal year, and it's only going to get better.”
One business set to open in early 2020 is a new Shell station at the corner of U.S. 72 and Lucas Ferry Road. It will have additional retail lease space. Circle K is also planning to build a convenience store at the corner of U.S. 31 and Pryor Street.
Also expected in early 2020 is an announcement regarding the redevelopment of the former Kmart on U.S. 31. The property has been dormant since the store closed in 2017.
Speaking on future obstacles, Marks said moving a growing number of vehicles through the city will continue to be a challenge. The jam-packed U.S. 72 corridor attracted several new businesses this year, including:
• Panera Bread;
• Aspen Dental;
• Nature's Apothecary;
• Smith's Seafood; and
• D&L Seafood & Grill.
Downtown
Downtown Athens experienced quite a bit of growth and change in 2019, despite ongoing renovations to The Square that upset merchants and shoppers alike. Paving and striping around The Square finished up in early fall, just ahead of the annual Athens Grease Festival in September, Athens Storytelling Festival in October and Christmas Open House in November.
Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, said 2019 was a busy year, and she anticipates 2020 will be the same.
“We have so much to be optimistic about downtown for 2020,” she said. “There are several exciting projects on the horizon, including new businesses, renovations to existing buildings and continued public improvements. Downtown is the heart of our community, and it continues to beat strong through our public and private partnerships.”
Notable downtown business announcements in 2019 included:
• Hildegard's German Cuisine (new business);
• Gypsy Sisters Interiors on Market (new business);
• Boutique Bliss (new business);
• Belles & Beaus (new ownership);
• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar (new ownership);
• The Bird's Nest (new location);
• Optimal GEO (added jobs);
• Prime Performance (new business);
• Boneyard Antiques (expansion);
• Love + Aloha Art Gallery (new business);
• Cotton Row Interiors (new location);
• Emtec Inc. (expansion); and
• Delmar Mortgage (new Athens office).
Though not on The Square, the owner of Steak-Out on Jefferson Street in Athens announced he was building a larger structure next to the current building. Also, the Chamber completed its new building on Beaty Street in June. The facility also houses the Limestone County Economic Development Association.
Amy Golden, the city's One Stop Shop coordinator, said Athens' growth continues to accelerate “at a remarkable pace,” and 2019 was indicative of that growth.
“This has always been a pretty special area,” she said. “We're experiencing consecutive growth year after year.”
When asked what role the future MTMUS plant plays in that growth, Golden said the impact is exponential. Also driving Athens' growth, she said, are successful schools and access to a variety of health care options.
“People are moving here and buying homes,” she said. “With more people comes more retail (businesses), because retail follows the rooftops.”
