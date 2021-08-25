Several community organizations are encouraging residents and visitors to patronize restaurants during Alabama Restaurant Week. The annual celebration is happening now through Aug. 29, with something for everybody on the menu.
According to the Alabama Tourism Department, restaurants are often places that allow for more than just eating — they're a chance to create memories and enjoy first dates, anniversaries, birthdays, family gatherings, special occasions, vacations or even just a moment of comfort.
Below is a sampling of some of the many restaurants that can be found in Limestone County.
Near the state line
Ardmore has plenty to explore, including Mildred's, which features a daily buffet that regular patrons will drive 30 to 45 minutes to experience with family and friends.
Even local convenience stores get in on the culinary action. The deli at Shell QuikMart offers breakfast biscuits, crispitos and corndogs as part of its menu, while Bethel Grocery has signature pizzas, fried chicken and cheeseburgers.
Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Director Yolandia Eubanks describes the unique food opportunities in Ardmore as a delight.
"I believe food here in Ardmore has a Southern charm," Eubanks said.
The town's mayor, Billy Shannon, said restaurant-goers can expect three things: "Good food, good service, and good people."
"That's Ardmore," he said.
West Limestone
Christo's Dairy Delight is a local staple on Salem Minor Hill Road in Lester. Patrons can sit at picnic tables under the tree to enjoy their food.
Another favorite is Mike's Cafe, at the intersection of Tillman Mill Road and Alabama 99. They offer a full country breakfast and their famous burgers for lunch and dinner.
Elkmont
In Elkmont, residents and visitors have a variety of options. Ole Gin House Barbeque will host you inside a former cotton gin for barbecue plate lunches on Upper Fort Hampton Road. Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton also invites everyone to the Red Caboose Cafe is downtown, which he said gives you a different perspective, being in the former location of the Nashville Songwriters music venue and across from the L&N red caboose and depot.
Specials include Philly cheesesteaks and "steak nights."
If patrons venture just beyond the town limits to "The Store," they can pick up a sandwich with hoop cheese and choose from several delicatessen portions of meat, plus grab a soda from the drink box for those on the go.
"No matter the direction you arrive, you will find something good to eat in Elkmont," Compton said.
Uptown in Athens
Into the county's seat of Athens, we stop north of downtown to highlight two restaurants. Sweet Thymes is a small restaurant that offers catering, to-go lunches, and various desserts. Meanwhile, Eagle's Diner on Elm Street offers Southern homestyle cooking in an old Greyhound bus stop.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks encourages patrons to eat in the city of Athens whenever possible.
"Tempt your taste buds in Athens with a variety of options, ranging from soul food to Italian, and from candy bacon deviled eggs to fish tacos," Marks said.
Downtown Athens
The downtown district has something for everyone. Village Pizza, Sweetest Things Tea Room, Lucia's, Wildwood Deli and Ro's Grille offer an array of selections for any appetite.
"Dine inside, dine outside or take home — you can choose when you come downtown for a meal," said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. "We have great restaurants that are locally owned and operated."
Wildwood Deli also offers Friday Night Suppers for those looking for something to freshen up date night or a new way to kickstart the weekend.
Can't forget U.S. 31
Ramona J's at 1212 U.S. 31 South has a wide variety of food options. Patrons can try their burgers, fish, chicken, wings and tenders.
For those with room for dessert, they offer a signature brownie delight. Ramona J's has had so much success in Limestone County, they recently opened a second location on Pepper Road.
East Limestone
Village Pizza of East Limestone takes pride in its selections and makes its dough and pizza sauce every morning. TAB's Market has two locations with delis to serve patrons. They offer weekly daily lunch specials for a quick bite to eat to get you through the day.
Pandemic effects
The pandemic has thrown several curveballs at restaurants. Several are struggling to find staff and ask for patience as they navigate these uncertain times.
In the meantime, there are several ways patrons can support restaurants besides eating in. They can purchase gift cards, advocate for their favorite place on social media and order take out.
The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce encourages patrons to support local restaurants throughout the year.
"By dining local, you are in turn supporting your local economy. ... More money stays in the community when transactions are made at locally owned restaurants," said Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar.
Get out and explore
Visitors are encouraged to research places to eat on social media, call the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association office, and share about their favorite restaurants with family, friends and newcomers to the community.
ALCTA President Teresa Todd said tourists often ask about the restaurants and what makes Limestone County unique.
"Many visitors have expressed how much they love the variety of cuisine," said Todd. "Come out and see what all we have to offer."
