It's been 13 years since Lonna Nicolle lost two sons to smoke inhalation from a house fire, and she and close friend Diane Adams have made it their mission to prevent other families from losing loved ones, too.
With help from their employer, Lowe's, the moms have managed to set aside one day each year to take over part of the Lowe's parking lot for a fire safety event geared toward kids but with plenty of fun for the whole family.
This year is no exception. Set for 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the third annual Lowe's Kids Fire Safety Event will feature live music, games, door prizes, inflatables and free food. There will also be a variety of local first responders who can educate children and their guardians on the best ways to keep themselves and their home safe in case of fire.
"The first responders of our community really go all out to help us," Adams said. "We couldn't do this without them."
The best part is it works. Adams said she had a customer come in to ask about this year's event, and the woman shared just how great an impact the previous year's event had on her life.
"She told me, being a single mom, she never thought about smoke detectors because all she had money for was making sure her kids had food in their bellies, a roof over their heads and a bed to lay in," Adams said.
Adams said the woman was able to get a free smoke detector at last year's event. Within weeks, a fire broke out in her home.
"She knew if it hadn't been for that smoke detector, she would have lost her kids and maybe herself," Adams said. "Lowe's and us saved her kids' lives, and she can't wait until this year's event to bring her kids and other family members to see what we do — and that, my friend, is what it's all about."
A donation basket has been set up at the Athens Lowe's for anyone who wants to purchase a smoke detector to be given to another family.
Nicolle announced this year is also special because it will be the first year the Lowe's in Gadsden will host a fire safety event of its own. Nicolle transferred from the Athens store to Gadsden and has organized the event for Oct. 12.
"On July 28, 2006, everything in my world changed," Nicolle said. "... When I got the call from the hospital to get there immediately, I didn't even know which child or children were hurt. I thought there was a car wreck or something."
Her sons, 4-year-old Matthew and 3-year-old Andrew, had been staying in a home that had smoke detectors in every room, but none of them worked. When a fire broke out, they didn't know what to do and ran into a room upstairs to hide.
Nicolle said she promised her boys she would always honor them and make sure they were never forgotten.
"That promise is why my Lowe's family puts on this amazing fire safety event," Nicolle said.
"We do it for them," Adams said. "If we can be a part of helping save lives, then Matthew and Andrew's deaths weren't in vain."
Lowe's is at 1109 U.S. 72 East, Athens. Visit bit.ly/LowesFireSafety2019 for more information.
