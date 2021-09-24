A 22-year-old Athens man believed to be behind multiple vehicle burglaries was apprehended Thursday by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office after a standoff.
According to LSCO, several reports of vehicle break-ins were received in the Tanner and Clements communities during the early morning that day.
School Resource Officer Caleb King received a tip that on a vehicle and tag number believed to be involved in the burglaries.
“Deputy King was able to quickly locate the vehicle on Ripley Road, but it was not occupied,” according to a statement from LCSO. “Deputy King observed stolen items, in plain view, inside the vehicle. Limestone County Investigators responded to assist, and during the investigation, Tyrese Jamal Sales was identified as the offender.”
According to LCSO, Investigator Steven Ferguson worked to locate Sales, who was not on the scene with the vehicle. He was eventually located at a residence in the 12000 block of Lawngate Road.
“Knowing that several firearms were among the stolen items that had not been recovered, deputies used extreme caution,” LCSO said. “Sales refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the apartment, where he does not reside. After negotiations failed, entry was made, and Sales was taken into custody without incident.”
Multiple firearms were among the stolen property recovered by LCSO. Sales was charged with four counts of second-degree theft. LSCO said Sales only entered unlocked vehicles.
“Please remember to take your valuable items inside, especially firearms, and lock your doors at night,” LCSO said. “If you live in the areas affected, please check your vehicles and property. Should you find you were a victim of a vehicle burglary, call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 to make a report.”
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin acknowledged the ones who reported the incident, which helped lead to the arrest.
“I would like to thank the good Samaritans who saw something unusual and reported it to our office,” he said. “I would also like to commend the quick responses of Deputy Caleb King and Investigator Steven Ferguson that recovered these stolen firearms — that kept them off the streets of our county.”
