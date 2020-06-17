Lunch date
Jeff Edwards
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gladys Ruth Neeley 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Limestone Health and Rehab, Athens, Alabama. Ruth was born Saturday, December 3, 1932, in Tennessee. She was the daughter of Samuel David Tanner Jr. and Jessie Martha Owen Tanner. She was a member of Wooley Springs Chu…
Mr. James Richard Green, 74, of Lynnville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his brother's home. Mr. Green was born on December 25, 1945, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, to Robert Grover Green Jr. and Nettie Frances (June) Goad Green. Mr. Green is survived by his wife, June Grisham G…
Funeral Mass for Helen Swanner LeCroix, 94, of Belle Mina will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur with Father Charles Merrill officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following in Athens City Cemetery. Mrs. LeCroix, known af…
Joyce Lovelady Tucker, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at O'Neal Church of Christ with Matt Taylor, Barry Tucker, Larry Tucker and Greg Tucker officiating with burial in O'Neal Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service …
Sheila Ann Thomas, 56, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sheila was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family visitation followed by a grav…
Most Popular
Articles
- Town hall planned to address neighborhood concerns
- Alabama virus cases surge, prompting new health warnings
- ACS superintendent Holladay placed on administrative leave
- Arrest made in hit-and-run accident
- TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Limestone County native among 16 finalists
- Parker named new band director at AHS
- Athens man arrested for possession of pipe bomb
- Motorist strikes pedestrian on Elk River Mills
- Locker of Love: Smith's legacy to live on at West Limestone
- COUNTY COMMISSION: Public shares views on Confederate monument
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.